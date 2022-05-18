CADAN TECHNOLOGIES, A FUTURIS BRAND, ADDS SECURITY OPERATIONS CENTER SERVICES TO MANAGED IT SERVICES PORTFOLIO

FAIRFAX, VA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company FTRS a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, provides its shareholders with an update on Cadan Technologies.

Cadan Technologies, a leading managed IT, security, IT staffing, and IT hardware and Software provider has added a best-in-class Security Operations Center (SOC) Services to its portfolio of Managed IT and Security Services it provides to clients across all market segments.

The addition of Security Operations Center (SOC) Services enables monitoring of endpoints, networks, and cloud in one single pane of glass and in combination with Cadan Technologies Managed IT Services includes rapid incident response to security threats and incidents. As the Cybersecurity threat landscape continues to change, Cadan Technologies remains committed to evolve and employ the industries best tools to keep clients protected.

"I, along with the entire team at Cadan Technologies am very excited to bring security operations center services to our current and future managed IT services clients. This is a fine example of our continued commitment to bringing organizations of all types and sizes best in class tools and services that meet their IT management and security needs," said Daniel Rogers, Cadan Technologies.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

About Cadan Technologies

Cadan Technologies began in 1992, Cassandra Rogers founded the company as a small value-added reseller. Marking a milestone for Cadan Technologies, we brought to market our world class Cadan Technologies Managed IT Services offerings. The tie between service desk, onsite resources, 4-hour onsite support, cloud solutions and full lifecycle management completed the vision set out years ago by leadership.

Cadan Technologies provides brand name computer hardware, software, and services. As a solution provider, we can offer a wide range of software, from productivity to security, cloud solutions and more. All Cadan Technologies resources are staffed in the US, all outsourced resources are staffed in the countries they work within. Our experts design, integrate, deploy, and maintain technology solutions for maximum productivity and minimum downtime.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.