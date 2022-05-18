Patriot One Technologies Selected by Oak View Group as New Security Screening Technology for Rupp Arena and Lexington Opera House

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies PAT PTOTF 0PL ("Patriot One" or the "Company") today announced Central Bank Center has selected the Company's Gateway solution to secure entrances at the Rupp Arena and Lexington Opera House, which are a part of the Central Bank Center located in Lexington, Kentucky.



The venues will deploy Patriot One's recently announced SmartGateway™ solution, and will be implemented in a phased approach, starting with entrances at the Lexington Opera House and the VIP entrances at Rupp Arena, eventually to cover both facilities in their entirety. Both venues are managed by the Oak View Group's OVG360 division, which operates more than 330 entertainment venues across the U.S.

"After working with Patriot One on several demos and testing the technology during live events at the Rupp Center, we selected them as our patron security screening solution of choice for protecting our large entertainment venues," said Brian Sipe, general manager at Central Bank Center. "We were previously using walk-through metal detectors to secure the entrances and experienced very long lines and unhappy crowds. That's not what we want for our valued patrons when they come to an event at the Central Bank Center. We chose Patriot One to help us elevate that patron experience through their next-generation security solutions and weapons detection capabilities."

Using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensors, Patriot One's SmartGateway unobtrusively scans for guns, knives and other prohibited items without patrons having to divest of personal items. This technology is designed specifically for stadiums and other large venues that experience high throughput and allows for flexibility to uniquely tailor and optimize for site-specific security needs.

"SmartGateway is a perfect fit for the Rupp Arena and the Lexington Opera House, and we're honored to implement our solution into two of the hundreds of stadiums and venues within the OVG360 family," said Peter Evans, CEO of Patriot One. "In this age of security personnel shortages and social unrest, physical security and weapons detection are more important than ever. We look forward to working with organizations like the Oak View Group, and other NCAA venues as they evaluate the security systems in additional locations across the country."

Rupp Arena is home to the University of Kentucky Wildcats and boasts seating for over 20,000 patrons, while the Lexington Opera House hosts touring Broadway shows, concerts and more with a seating capacity of 900. Both were recently renovated to provide patrons with an unparalleled entertainment experience and are a part of the Central Bank Center, central Kentucky's premier entertainment and convention destination.

For more on Patriot One's Gateway and AI-powered solutions, please visit: https://patriot1tech.com/patscan/products/

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies makes unobtrusive, artificial intelligence AI-driven weapons and threat detection systems that enable arenas, casinos, schools, theaters and other businesses to provide unprecedented safety while also improving the patron experience. The Company's Multi-Sensor Gateway enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic, and its AI-based Video Recognition System enables venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, while also providing valuable intelligence for optimizing operations via their AI-powered platform. Follow us on Twitter @patriot1tech.

