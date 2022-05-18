Global Energy Transition Markets, 2022-2030 with 2021 as the Base Year - Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Energy Transition in the Global Oil and Gas Industry

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Transition Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study looks at the innovations and strategies of 10 major oil and gas companies around 7 key pillars of the energy transition: eMobility; renewable energy; hydrogen; carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS); electricity utilities; energy storage; and bioenergy.
The energy transition is a complex pathway for the overall global energy industry - including suppliers and users - towards a shift from systems based on fossil fuels to zero-carbon solutions. Timelines for eliminating carbon from energy systems vary by region, but most goals - including the Paris Agreement - focus on achieving net-zero by the second half of the 21st century.
Oil and gas companies, in particular, are at the front end of change and have both the most to win and the most to lose. As a whole, the oil and gas industry has a major negative environmental impact because of its use of fossil fuels and the high volume of carbon emissions produced from daily activities. The industry is under pressure to transform by finding a way to operate while reducing its toll on the environment.
The publisher assesses the global energy transition by the following regions: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of World (RoW). The study period is 2021-2030 and the forecast period is 2022-2030 using 2021 as the base-year.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Energy Transition in the Global Oil and Gas (O&G) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Market Definitions
2. Growth Environment - Energy Transition
- Growth Environment - Energy Transition by Region
- Energy Transition Pillars
- Energy Transition Progress by Key Growth Pillar
- Energy Transition Progress by Key Region
- Energy Transition Progress by Company
- Transition Pillar 1 - eMobility
- Transition Pillar 2 - Renewable Energy
- Transition Pillar 3 - Hydrogen
- Transition Pillar 4 - CCUS
- Transition Pillar 5 - Electricity Utilities
- Transition Pillar 6 - Energy Storage
- Transition Pillar 7 - Bioenergy
3. Company Profiles - Energy Transition
- Company Profile - Shell
- Company Profile - BP
- Company Profile - TotalEnergies
- Company Profile - Saudi Aramco
- Company Profile - ExxonMobil
- Company Profile - Chevron
- Company Profile -Sinopec
- Company Profile - Petronas
- Company Profile - Ecopetrol
- Company Profile - Lukoil
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Energy Transition
- Growth Opportunity 1: eMobility Charging Applications
- Growth Opportunity 2: Geothermal Energy for Large-scale Energy Production
- Growth Opportunity 3: Obsolete Offshore Facilities Used for Green Hydrogen Production
- Growth Opportunity 4: Combination of Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS)
- Growth Opportunity 5: Subsea Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 6: Depleted Oil Wells for Energy Storage
- Growth Opportunity 7: Biofuels for Gas Turbines
