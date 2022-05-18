CurrencyWorks to Host Q1 Results & Shareholder Update Call

Los Angeles, CA., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. ("CurrencyWorks" or the "Company"), CWRKCWRK, an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on May 18, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. PDT / 4:15 p.m. EDT.
The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks' Chairman, Cameron Chell, who will provide a general corporate update on the Company's current projects and customers and address pre-submitted and live chat questions. Swapan Kakumanu, CurrencyWorks' Chief Financial Officer, will provide a review of the financials for Q1 2022 and also address pre-submitted and live chat questions.
Registration for the call can be done here.
The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: rolly.bustos@currencyworks.io.
About CurrencyWorks
CurrencyWorks Inc. CWRKCWRK is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.
For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.
Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io
Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.