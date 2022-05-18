Dairy Ingredients Market Size to Surpass USD 110.5 Bn by 2030

London, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global dairy ingredients market size was estimated at USD 65.1 billion in 2021. The European market is the largest market for the dairy ingredients. These nations have a major use of high concentrate ingredients like the milk protein isolates and whey proteins. Germany, France and the United Kingdom have great demand for protein as an ingredient. Various types of consumers apart from the fitness enthusiasts demand for daily proteins due to its use in infant nutrition or baby formula. In countries like France and Germany it has great application in food and beverages sector. The strong coffee culture in this region have also led to the increase in the market share and the use of daily ingredients in making whiteners or creamers has also led to the growth of this dairy ingredients market.
The companies in these regions are trying to meet the demand of organic dairy ingredients. These companies are trying to manufacture foods without the use of preservatives or any neutralizing agents in order to serve the organic dairy ingredients market. India has a large amount of milk production in the Asia Pacific region so, the market in the Asia pacific region is also expected to grow during the forecast period. An increase in the demand for protein supplements before and after workout has also led to an increase in the demand for dairy ingredients.
Report Highlights
- On the basis of the dairy ingredient product or the type the milk powder segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as this is the close substitute for fluid milk. Powdered milk has great application and beverages and Infant foods. Powdered milk has a good shelf life and it can be stored for a long period of time. Milk powder is used in the preparation of tea, coffee and other dairy products.
- On the basis of application the bakery and confectionery industry has wide use of dairy ingredients. The use of butter provides a great texture and taste to the food. Use of butter in bakery and confectionery items help in the growth of the market size of the dairy ingredients. As the demand for such products is more due to the quality of the product that is offered.
- On the basis of regional development, the European market is expected to have the largest growth.
Scope of the Report
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2021
|USD 65.1 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 110.5 Billion
|CAGR
|6.90% from 2022 to 2030
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Data
|2022 to 2030
|Companies Covered
|Schreiber Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Savencia S.A., Glanbia PLC., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Lactalis Group, Dairy Farmers of America Inc, Agropur Cooperative
Market Dynamics
Drivers
And increase awareness about the Wellness and the health amongst the people has led to an increase in the growth of the dairy ingredients market. Owing to these factors, the market shall grow during the forecast. Due to an increase in investment in technology and use of enhanced and effective forms of production for the daily ingredients the market shall grow during the forecast period. Due to the high thermal stability of milk powders it is used as an ingredient for the preparation for of infant products, so this is another reason why there is a growth in the market. In the coming years has been an increased application of dairy ingredients in the convenience food industry, as well as the nutrition industry.
Restraints
Due to an increasing trend of vegan diet, many people are switching to plant based proteins. Also, the people who are lactose intolerant may not be able to digest the products properly. It could lead to diarrhea, gastrointestinal issues or even stomach aches. The high content of sodium in cheese and sugar in some dairy products is expected to restrain the growth the market.
Opportunities
Due to the various relaxation approvals by the governments of UK and Germany the market is expected to grow. The US FDA is providing regulatory support for whey proteins and milk supplements. It is expected that these regulations will help in providing quality products in the long run and it'll consequently help in the rise of the market.
Challenges
The adulteration of the dairy products is extensively seen to hinder the growth of the dairy ingredients market. The compromise of the dairy ingredients in terms of quality creates a challenge for the growth of the dairy ingredients market. Other challenges for the dairy ingredients market is the allergies and the people with lactose intolerance. High capital is required in order to set up a manufacturing unit for daily ingredients. The expensive manufacturing unit is another challenge for the growth of the market.
Recent Developments
- In 2021, EuriNutri WPC, a whey protein concentrate ingredient made from sweet whey, which is manufactured at the company's plant in France the product has 80% of protein content and it was launched by Eurial Ingredients & Nutrition.
- In 2020, Lactalis Ingredients launched a new skimmed milk powder in Lactalis plant situated in Germanyand the product is highly suitable for preparing condensed milk ,having high heat and heat stable qualities.
Market Segmentation
By Product
- Milk Powder
- Casein & Caseinate
- Whey Ingredients
- Lactose
- Proteins
By Application
- Pediatrics
- Sports Nutrition
- Medical Nutrition
- Health Foods
- Bakery
- Dairy
By Livestock
- Cows
- Other livestock (Buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels)
By Form
- Dry
- Liquid
By Production Method
- Traditional Method
- Membrane Separation
- Ultrafiltration
- Reverse Osmosis
- Nanofiltration
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
