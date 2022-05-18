Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Clinical Trials Biomarkers Insight 2028

Singapore, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

The introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the market have shown to be effective in wide range of cancers and works by restoring the functionality of tumor specific T-cells to combat cancerous cells. Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA4) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) have emerged out to be potential target in the management of cancer and several antibodies targeting these receptors have been approved in the treatment of several cancers. Currently, 16 immune checkpoint inhibitors have entered the global market, which are used for the management of various cancers including breast cancer, bladder cancer, cervical cancer, colon cancer, head and neck cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, liver cancer, lung cancer, renal cell cancer (a type of kidney cancer), skin cancer, stomach cancer, rectal cancer and other solid tumors. The encouraging response of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the market has further propelled the research and development activities in this sector. Currently, more than 500 clinical trials are ongoing in the market which is expected to flourish the market during the forecast period.

However, despite their enormous benefits, a significant number of patients do not respond to currently available immune checkpoint inhibitors. Furthermore, several patients also experience immune related adverse events, which are fatal. Therefore, the research is now mainly focused on the identification of safer targets that can be blocked or activated to achieve reasonable anti-tumor response with manageable adverse events and which can be combined with PD-1/PD-L1 or other immune checkpoint inhibitors. Researchers have identified several co-stimulatory immune checkpoints including as lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3), T-cell membrane protein-3, signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3), T cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain (TIGIT), and glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor receptor (TNFR) family related protein (GITR).

The identification of lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) as potential immune checkpoint in tumor microenvironment has gathered significant interest from research institutions. Owing to its high expression in multiple cancer types, researchers suggested targeting LAG-3 as an alternative approach in the management of cancer. Recently in 2022, US FDA has granted approval to the fixed-dose combination of relatlimab (LAG-3 inhibitor) plus nivolumab for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients who are 12 years of age or older and who have unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The combination is sold under the trade name Opdualag and is marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb. The rapid approval of LAG-3 represents major breakthrough in immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

It is believed that the continuous exploration of immunotherapy approaches and its combination strategies is a powerful means to improve/activate the anti-tumor responses and eliminate cancer cells. The encouraging response of immune checkpoint inhibitors in combinational therapy has gained interest from several pharmaceutical giants to actively invest in research and development of this domain. Several key players in the market have also adopted strategic alliances such as collaboration, partnership, or joint ventures to evaluate the combination of their drugs in management of cancer. The major key players in the market include Pfizer, Roche, Amgen, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and several others.

As per our report findings, the global immune checkpoint inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 30 Billion by 2028. The market is witnessing high growth rates owing to increasing incidences of various cancers. US is currently holding the maximum share in the global market which is mainly due to large target population and presence of majority of key players which invests in research and development activities. In addition to this, favorable government regulations, rising population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the countries such as India and China, further propelling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.





