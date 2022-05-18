European Cybersecurity Budget Survey Report 2022: Responsibility, Spending and Posture Post Russo-Ukraine War

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending and Posture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study surveyed budget influencing executives in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The respondent profile is 20% C-level executives, 12% executive management, 34% director-level, 17% middle management, 9% senior management, and 8% manager-level.
This research provides a view inside the minds of cybersecurity technology end-users to determine what concerns them, what their security posture is, and what is most important to them when making purchasing decisions.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the remote working trend by at least 20 years across Europe. To enable remote workers, digital transformation initiatives that were intended to be rolled out over a period of years instead occurred in weeks or months.
In the process, security issues were initially pushed aside or ignored altogether in the rush to enable remote workers and protect productivity. That resulted in many organizations unintentionally increasing cyber risk and needing to reexamine security postures.
It also provides insight on the security implications for European companies as a new and far-reaching second Cold War has erupted between Russia and the democratically aligned European allies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Respondent Profile
2. Key Findings
- Key Findings
3. Cybersecurity Responsibility in Organizations
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
4. COVID-19 Impact on Cybersecurity Budgets
- Cybersecurity Budgets in the COVID-19 Era
- Cybersecurity Budgets in 2021 and Expectations for 2022
5. Security Concerns, Impact, and Posture
- French Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns
- German Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns
- Italian Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns
- Spanish Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns
- UK Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns
- French Cyber Incidents' Impact
- German Cyber Incidents' Impact
- Italian Cyber Incidents' Impact
- Spanish Cyber Incidents' Impact
- UK Cyber Incidents' Impact
- Cyber Incidents' Impact on European Organizations
- Cybersecurity Posture Self-assessment
6. Security Maturity - A Cluster Analysis
- Security Maturity - Cluster Analysis Methodology
- Security Maturity Classifications
- Technology-focused Security Maturity - United States vs. Europe
- Technology-focused Security Maturity and Revenue
- Technology-focused Security Maturity
7. Security Barriers and Purchasing Intent
- Barriers to Making Organizations More Secure
- Choosing Cybersecurity Products and Services
- The Most Desired Security Additions for French Organizations
- The Most Desired Security Additions for German Organizations
- The Most Desired Security Additions for Italian Organizations
- The Most Desired Security Additions for Spanish Organizations
- The Most Desired Security Additions for UK Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/muxsfx
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.