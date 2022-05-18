ñol

United States Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending, and Posture Analysis Report 2022 with Insights on the Implications for American Companies Due to the Russo-Ukrainian War

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 7:33 AM | 2 min read

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending, and Posture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study surveyed budget influencing executives in the United States. The respondent profile is 30% C-level executives, 17% executive management, 21% director-level, 12% middle management, 10% senior management, and 10% manager-level.

This research provides a glimpse inside the minds of cybersecurity technology end-users to determine what concerns them, what their security posture is, and what is most important to them when making purchasing decisions.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the remote working trend by at least 20 years in most parts of the United States. To enable remote workers, digital transformation initiatives that were intended to be rolled out over a period of years instead occurred within weeks or months.

In the process, security issues were initially pushed aside or ignored altogether in the rush to enable remote workers and protect productivity. That resulted in many organizations unintentionally increasing cyber risk and needing to reexamine security postures.

It also provides insight on the security implications for American companies as a new and far-reaching second Cold War has erupted between the United States and Russia as a result of the Russo-Ukrainian war

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives and Methodology
  • Respondent Profile

2. Key Findings

  • Key Findings

3. Cybersecurity Responsibility in Organizations

  • Cybersecurity Responsibilities Inside Organizations

4. COVID-19 Impact on Cybersecurity Budgets

  • Cybersecurity Budgets in the COVID-19 Era
  • Cybersecurity Budgets in 2021 and Expectations for 2022

5. Security Concerns, Impact, and Posture

  • Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns
  • Cyber Incidents' Impact on Almost Every Organization
  • Cyber Incidents' Impact on US Organizations
  • Cybersecurity Posture Self-assessment

6. Security Maturity - A Cluster Analysis

  • Security Maturity - Cluster Analysis Methodology
  • Security Maturity Classifications
  • Technology-focused Security Maturity - United States vs. Europe
  • Technology-focused Security Maturity
  • A Multinational Usage View by Maturity Category

7. Security Barriers and Purchasing Intent

  • Barriers to Making Organizations More Secure
  • Choosing Cybersecurity Products and Services
  • The Most Desired Security Additions for Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jo90nj


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

