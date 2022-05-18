United States Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending, and Posture Analysis Report 2022 with Insights on the Implications for American Companies Due to the Russo-Ukrainian War

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Cybersecurity Responsibility, Spending, and Posture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study surveyed budget influencing executives in the United States. The respondent profile is 30% C-level executives, 17% executive management, 21% director-level, 12% middle management, 10% senior management, and 10% manager-level.

This research provides a glimpse inside the minds of cybersecurity technology end-users to determine what concerns them, what their security posture is, and what is most important to them when making purchasing decisions.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the remote working trend by at least 20 years in most parts of the United States. To enable remote workers, digital transformation initiatives that were intended to be rolled out over a period of years instead occurred within weeks or months.

In the process, security issues were initially pushed aside or ignored altogether in the rush to enable remote workers and protect productivity. That resulted in many organizations unintentionally increasing cyber risk and needing to reexamine security postures.

It also provides insight on the security implications for American companies as a new and far-reaching second Cold War has erupted between the United States and Russia as a result of the Russo-Ukrainian war



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

2. Key Findings

3. Cybersecurity Responsibility in Organizations

Cybersecurity Responsibilities Inside Organizations

4. COVID-19 Impact on Cybersecurity Budgets

Cybersecurity Budgets in the COVID-19 Era

Cybersecurity Budgets in 2021 and Expectations for 2022

5. Security Concerns, Impact, and Posture

Organizations' Cybersecurity Concerns

Cyber Incidents' Impact on Almost Every Organization

Cyber Incidents' Impact on US Organizations

Cybersecurity Posture Self-assessment

6. Security Maturity - A Cluster Analysis

Security Maturity - Cluster Analysis Methodology

Security Maturity Classifications

Technology-focused Security Maturity - United States vs. Europe

Technology-focused Security Maturity

A Multinational Usage View by Maturity Category

7. Security Barriers and Purchasing Intent

Barriers to Making Organizations More Secure

Choosing Cybersecurity Products and Services

The Most Desired Security Additions for Organizations

