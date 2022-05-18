New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toothpaste Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098422/?utm_source=GNW

Global Toothpaste Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2024



Oral care is an essential and an extremely important aspect of personal hygiene for consumers across the world. Given the significance of teeth for crushing, chewing, grinding food, there is increased emphasis on oral hygiene to maintain the health of teeth as well as mouth. The increased focus on oral care is also being driven by the consumer desire to prevent common and preventable oral problems such as tooth loss, and dental cavities. A wide variety of oral care products are currently available to ensure hygiene of mouth and teeth including toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash, among others. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Toothpaste is projected to reach US$17.6 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Toothpaste, accounting for an estimated 37.7% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$6.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period.



The market continues to be propelled by the rising awareness about oral hygiene, rising dental needs of an aging population and the advent of technologically advanced products. The market benefits from manufacturer efforts aimed at developing and launching new and advanced products, owing to changing consumer preferences. For example, in the recent years, the oral care market has been influencing by the growing popularity of whitening toothpaste, rising demand for automated toothbrushes, and the increasing use of online portals by customers for purchasing oral care products. Oral care products market is also witnessing manufacturers resorting to region-specific product launches, to meet the localized or regional customer needs. Most of the growth in the oral care market will emerge from the rapidly growing developing economies of Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Latin America. Expanding population, growing middle class population and rising disposable incomes of people are contributing to the increased demand for oral care products in the emerging markets. Despite the stable growth forecast for the oral care market, there are potential impediments to growth in the form of lack of awareness about advanced dental products, rising cost of oral care products, and intensifying competition in the market.



The market for Multi-benefit toothpastes is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. Multifunctional toothpastes are popular and innovations drive growth in the mature market. Oral care segment being a mature market offers opportunities to the dealers and retailers by providing multi-functional toothpastes to the consumers. For instance, companies are launching toothpaste that not only provide whitening effect but also fights against plaque, stains, bad breath, sensitivity, cavities, tartar and gingivitis. Continuous rise in population and growing awareness about oral hygiene are playing a major role in driving the market. Companies are mainly focused on the young brigade by introducing toothpastes that appeal to teen consumers.

Select Competitors (Total 142 Featured) -

CCA Industries, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dabur India Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Lion Corporation

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Procter & Gamble Company

Ranir, LLC

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Unilever plc







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Oral Care Products: Maintaining Health of Teeth & Mouth

Toothpaste: An Essential Component of Routine Oral Hygiene Regimen

Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Per Capita Consumption (in Grams per Year) of Toothpaste in

Select Countries for 2019

Whitening Toothpastes Lead Global Toothpaste Market

Toothpaste - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Landscape

Multinationals Rule the Roost in the Toothpaste Market

Factors Impacting Sales of Toothpastes in the Worldwide Market

(Score on a Scale of 1-10)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Toothpaste Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Saturation Triggers Competition and Segmentation

Change in Marketers Strategy

Recent Market Activity

Leading Toothpaste Brands

Brand Extensions: Order of the Day

Advertising and Promotion

Advertising - For a ?Brand? New Smile

The GEL Craze

Branding - Impact on Purchases

Advertising in the Children?s Toothpaste Segment

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets Grabs the Largest Pie

Strategies to Increase Market Share

Emergence of Multi-Channel Buyers

Online Marketing Catching Up

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Product Overview

Types of Toothpastes

Regular

Anti-Caries / Fluoride Toothpastes

Whitening Toothpaste

Children?s Toothpaste

Desensitizing Toothpaste

Gum Protection Toothpaste

Multi-benefit Toothpaste

Tartar Control Toothpaste

Toothpaste Formula

Toothpaste Ingredients

Select Toothpaste Ingredients and their Attributes / Functions



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Countries: Underpenetrated Markets Present Significant

Growth Potential

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &

2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Million) by Region: 2005,

2015, 2025 & 2030

Demographic Trends Influence Marketer Strategies

Herbal and Natural Toothpastes Give Tough Competition to

Conventional Toothpastes

Biotechnology to Enable Re-growth of Teeth

BioMin Technologies Introduces Innovative Toothpaste Ingredient

Rise in Value-Added Toothpastes

Select Value-Added Toothpaste Products

New Flavors Flood Market

Mint - The Preferred Toothpaste Flavor

Toothpaste Flavors: A Comparison of Global Leading Flavors Used

in Toothpastes

Segment Trends in the Toothpaste Market

Popularity of Whitening Toothpastes

Toothpastes with Natural Ingredients Gain Popularity

Sensitivity Toothpastes

Children?s Toothpaste

Remineralizing Systems

Triclosan: Effective but Faces Concerns over Environmental &

Health Risks

Ban on Parabens in Few Markets

Recyclable Toothpaste Tube - The New Trend in Oral Care Market



