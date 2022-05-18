CVG Announces Amendment to Credit Facility

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG CVGI ("CVG" or the "Company") today announced that on May 12, 2022 it had entered into an amendment to increase its existing senior secured credit facilities to $325 million from $275 million consisting of a $175 million Term Loan A (the "Term Loan A") and a $150 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Revolver" and together with the Term Loan A the "Senior Secured Credit Facilities"). The amendment provides the Company with additional capital flexibility to execute upon its transformation and growth initiatives.



Chris Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "The successful completion of our amended credit facilities provides an additional $50 million of liquidity offering the Company further flexibility to execute our business transformation and strategic growth initiatives. In addition to the increase in capital, we negotiated a more accommodative interest rate to include a reduction of 50 bps leading to annual interest expense savings of approximately $1 million, depending on total borrowings. We appreciate the confidence that our banking group has in our management team's ability to execute upon our strategy."

As part of the amended terms of the agreement, the maturity date of the Senior Secured Credit Facilities has been extended by twelve months to May 12, 2027, the interest rate will decrease by 50 bps at various leverage ratios based on SOFR, and pro-forma leverage will increase from the current 3.25x to 3.75x until December 31, 2022 with a quarterly step down of 25 bps to 3.00x leverage by September 30, 2023 and remain at this level thereafter. Further, separate from the Company's annual $35 million cap, a one-time $45 million capital project basket was included in the amendment. All other key provisions, including the $75 million accordion, acquisition holiday, and other baskets remain unchanged.

Additional information regarding the Senior Secured Credit Facilities can be found in Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

