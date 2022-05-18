Xilio Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO, a biotechnology company developing tumor-selective immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that Marty Huber, M.D., president of research and development and chief medical officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
A live webcast will be available in the Investors and Media section of the Xilio Therapeutics' website at https://ir.xiliotx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Xilio Therapeutics' website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company is using its proprietary geographically precise solutions (GPS) platform to rapidly engineer novel molecules, including cytokines and other biologics, that are designed to optimize their therapeutic index. These molecules are designed to localize activity within the tumor microenvironment without systemic effect, resulting in the potential to achieve enhanced anti-tumor activity. Xilio is building a pipeline of wholly owned, tumor-selective, GPS-enabled cytokine and checkpoint inhibitor product candidates, including its clinical-stage programs, XTX101, a tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, and XTX202, a tumor-selective IL-2, as well as its earlier pipeline, including XTX301, a tumor-selective IL-12. For more information, please visit www.xiliotx.com and follow us on Twitter (@xiliotx) and LinkedIn (Xilio Therapeutics, Inc.).
For Investor Inquiries:
Sal Giovine
Chief Financial Officer
investors@xiliotx.com
For Media Inquiries:
Julissa Viana
Vice President, Corporate Communications
media@xiliotx.com
