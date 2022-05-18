New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Botulinum Toxin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0119494/?utm_source=GNW
Global Botulinum Toxin Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026
Botulinum toxin, a neurotoxin produced by Clostridium Botulinum bacterium, is capable of arresting release of acetylcholine, thus leading to muscle relaxation. Manufactured under controlled laboratory conditions and administered in extremely small therapeutic doses, BTX is administered intravenously only at the affected site. Growth in the global market is driven by growing demand in medical/therapeutic and cosmetic applications. The growing acceptance of facial injectables such as BTX to facial aesthetics among adults and approval for using therapeutic BTX in the treatment of an expanded range of indications is expected to spur market expansion. The constant development and launch of novel products for enhancing aesthetic appeal and the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments in cosmetology as well as therapeutic applications are boosting demand in the market. In the field of neuromuscular therapeutics, the use of botulinum toxin is driven by rising incidences of movement related disorders and growing number of patients with muscle spasms. Further, new clinical indications of botulinum toxin such as in the treatment of nystagmus, stridor, palatal myoclonus, scoliosis, co-spasms following brachial plexus lesions (birth related), and gait freezing (Parkinson), have helped further strengthen growth in this space.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Botulinum Toxin estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Type A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Type B segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Botulinum toxin type A finds use in the treatment of movement disorders, vocal cord dysfunction and obesity, and is also used as a medical aid in gastric cancer. Growth in the botulinum toxin type A will be driven by its increasing use in the treatment of muscle spasms in cerebral palsy as well as neurogenic bladder diseases occurring in children. Type B is used for various muscle related conditions. Botulinum neurotoxin type B was approved by the FDA in 2000 for treatment of for the treatment of adults with cervical dystonia to reduce the severity of abnormal head position and neck pain linked with cervical dystonia.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $665 Million by 2026
The Botulinum Toxin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$665 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR. The United States represents the largest regional market, driven mainly by the growing approval for newer therapeutic indications. Further the increasing focus on improving physical appearance, rising disposable incomes of people, and the subsequent rise in demand for cosmetic procedures is also fueling growth. Rising demand for non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic treatments is also contributing to the growth of Botox market in the US. Europe also offers attractive opportunities for the botox market owing to the presence of a large number of cosmetic product manufacturers. Rapidly improving socio-economic conditions and proliferation of medical tourism, particularly in Asian countries, presents favorable prospects for botulinum toxin in Asia-Pacific region.
Select Competitors (Total 28 Featured) -
- AbbVie
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- HUGEL Pharma
- Ipsen Group
- Medy-Tox Inc.
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Metabiologics, Inc.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
- US WorldMeds
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0119494/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Disruptions Impact Botulinum Toxin Business
Virtual Care to the Fore amid COVID-19
Aesthetic Clinics to Follow Infection-Prevention Measures to
Mitigate Risk of COVID-19 Infection Transmission
% Rise in Migraine Attacks due to COVID-19 Pandemic for March 2020
COVID-19 Disruptions Highlight Significance of Botulinum Toxin
Therapy for Associated Medical Conditions
Researchers Eye on Botulinum Toxin as Potential Therapeutic
Option to Alleviate and Manage COVID-19 Infection
Botulinum Toxin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Botulinum Toxin: An Introduction
Outlook
Therapeutic BTX Applications Lead
Cosmetic BTX Gradually Gains Momentum
Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market: In a Nut Shell
Percent of Plastic Surgeons Performing Botulinum Toxin Surgical
Procedures in Select Countries: 2019
Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition Characterizes Botulinum Toxin Market
Market Share of Leading Players in Global Botulinum Toxin
Market: 2019
Select Approved Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide
Companies Entering the Fray
Pharma Companies Eye Lucrative BT Market
Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox?s Leadership
Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products
Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins - Botox, Dysport and Xeomin
by Safety and Efficacy
Comparison of Botox®, Dysport® and Xeomin® by Indications and
Year of Approval
BOTOX®
Approvals and Indications of Botox in Select Regions
Botox Therapeutic Approvals in the US by Indication
Ipsen Counts on New Indications for Future Growth of Dysport
Xeomin®
Merz
Other Products
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well
for BTX Market
Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures Worldwide (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Procedure Volumes
Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables
Market
Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender
Millennials: A Popular Demographic for Botulinum Toxin
Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group Age
Group % Share
Therapeutic Areas and Opportunities
Botox Therapeutic Applications Uses and Indications
Global Therapeutic BTX Neurotoxin Market Breakdown by
Therapeutic Indication (2019)
Botulinum Toxin Remains Gold Standard for Treatment of Focal
Spasticity
Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications: Potential
for Growth
Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for
Concern or Jubilation?
Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
Botulinum Toxin: Potential Applications in Treatment of Dental
Diseases
Potential Applications in Dentistry
Short-lived Aesthetic Effects: A Strong Business Case for
Revision Treatments
Novel Injection Systems for Highly Precise Dosage of Botulinum
Toxin
Longer Life Expectancy and Rising Disposable Incomes Propel
Sales of Cosmetic BTX
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) of Men and Women by Region
Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for BTX in
Therapeutic Applications
Current Health Expenditure (CHE) as Percentage Of Gross
Domestic Product (GDP) (%): 2017
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
Challenges and Issues
Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
Immunogenicity Undermines Patient Compliance
Antigenicity: A Problematic Issue in Drug Development
Potential Adverse Side Effects: A Major Barrier to Success
Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approvals
Higher Product Costs to Challenge Market Growth
Consumer Skepticism: The Biggest Challenge to Beat
Animal Cruelty:A Part & Parcel of Botox Testing
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0119494/?utm_source=GNW
