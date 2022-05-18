Emergency Response Technologies Inc, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), Confirms the Appointment of Law Firm Lucosky Brookman LLP to Assist with Upcoming Plans

NEW YORK, NY, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Emergency Response Technologies Inc (ERT) is a public safety acquisitions company focused on disruptive technology which protects assets and saves lives. Mergers and Acquisitions company ILUS International ILUS currently owns 100% of ERT, which was created as a public safety focused subdivision of ILUS. ERT has recently appointed the esteemed law firm Lucosky Brookman LLP to advocate and assist in the delivery of its upcoming plans.
Lucosky Brookman is a leading corporate law firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Seattle. The firm represents both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers, and acquisitions, public offerings, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs, commercial and securities litigation, intellectual property, insurance coverage and defense, real estate, and general corporate matters. The law firm is the industry leader in assisting domestic or foreign quoted OTC companies and foreign exchange listed companies with their growth plans.
"We are pleased to confirm our appointment of such a reputable law firm as Lucosky Brookman to assist us with our current plans. We are hard at work behind the scenes to achieve our milestones and we are especially excited about what lies ahead for ERT and ILUS," said ILUS CEO and Chairman of ERT, Nick Link.
For further information on the companies, please see their communication channels:
Lucosky Brookman Website: https://www.lucbro.com
ILUS Website:https://ilus-group.com
Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Contact:
Email: IR@Ilus-Group.com
Source: ILUS
Related Links
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services, and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, considering the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social &media channels:
website: https://ilus-group.com Twitter: OTC_ILUS
Note: ILUS Coin does not sit within ILUS International Inc (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc), so the public are recommended to follow the correct Media Channels relating to the public company OTC: ILUS.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.