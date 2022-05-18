Transformational Trends Shaping Future Cities, 2022 Research Study - Sustainable, Smart, and Community Inclusivity Define New City Concepts

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformational Trends Shaping Future Cities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study primarily focuses on three themes (resilience, quality of life, and productivity) that will serve as the foundation for future cities. Trends within each theme are anticipated to shape the purpose, design, and living environment of cities of the future. These trends will be examined in more detail.
With 2.5 billion more people expected to live in cities by 2050, governments worldwide are seeking city-level solutions for city-level problems. Governments are turning to smart city initiatives to address a convergence of socioeconomic, resiliency, and citizen engagement pressures. Post-pandemic city revival initiatives are percolating far and wide.
While they were once concentrated in mega cities, the greatest opportunities are now in smaller Tier II cities, which face pressing urbanization challenges but have only recently begun to embrace digital solutions.
The initial hype surrounding smart cities is transitioning into a broader discussion of technology-centric approaches that can help cities become more resilient in the post-pandemic era.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- How will cities evolve over the next 10 years?
- What themes will constitute future cities?
- What role do smart city technologies and trends play in future cities?
- What growth opportunities are emerging?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Overview
- Our Mega Trend Universe - Future Cities
- Main Findings
- Growth Opportunities for Future Success
Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Overview
- Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure
- Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovation Center Accelerators
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Command Center
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Innovative Financing
- Success Factors for Growth
Appendix
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ra7e7m
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.