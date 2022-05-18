ZayZoon Recognized as Rising Star at 2022 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

PHOENIX, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZayZoon, a provider of voluntary benefits that allow employees to instantly access their earned wages on-demand, has been recognized as a Rising Star at the 2022 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. Committed to reducing financial stress related to cash-flow shortfalls between paychecks, ZayZoon helps improve retention, increase productivity, and create a more engaged workforce.

After becoming an ADP Marketplace Partner last year, ZayZoon has built a seamless technical integration that allows any ADP Workforce Now® or RUN Powered by ADP® client to activate on-demand pay for their employees quickly. Both the channel team and client success organization have worked closely with ADP and its clients to help drive positive client experiences and improve employee financial wellness.

"The growth we have seen through ADP Marketplace has been nothing short of incredible," said ZayZoon's VP of Growth Shubh Sidhu. "From the time we had our first call with ADP, we've been able to attend several events physically and virtually as well as interact with hundreds of clients. We've been featured on the HRPreneur podcast (source) and named a Platinum partner. If we did all that in six months, imagine what we are going to do in the next six years."

Eighty-nine percent of employees who have access to ZayZoon report a reduction in financial stress. Lower employee stress can result in improved engagement, lower turnover, and easier recruiting. Clients using ADP Workforce Now® and RUN can choose to activate the benefit to improve their employees' lives and increase their bottom line without compromising their own cash flow or adding administrative overhead.

About ZayZoon

ZayZoon is on a mission to improve employee health through the use of responsible financial products. We partner and integrate with companies of all sizes to provide their staff access to our suite of products, including Wages On-Demand, Financial Education, and personal finance tools. Workers around the world rely on predatory products such as payday loans and overdraft fees to bridge the paycheck-to-paycheck gap created by pre-determined payroll cycles — we aim to help break that cycle. ZayZoon's on-demand access to wages helps reduce financial stress and improve workplace satisfaction and productivity.

For more information about ZayZoon, visit zayzoon.com.

