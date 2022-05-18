ñol

CSW Industrials Reports Record Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 7:13 AM | 134 min read

DALLAS, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. CSWI Company", ))) today reported results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year periods ended March 31, 2022.

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Highlights (comparisons to fiscal 2021 fourth quarter)

  • Total revenue increased 30% to $173.3 million, compared to $133.4 million
  • Organic revenue increased $32.0 million, representing 80% of total revenue growth
  • GAAP net income attributable to CSWI of $18.4 million, compared to $10.4 million or $14.6 million, as adjusted
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.17, compared to $0.66 or $0.93 as adjusted
  • EBITDA growth of 17% to $37.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million
  • There were no adjustments to earnings in the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Highlights (comparisons to fiscal 2021 full year)

  • Total revenue increased 49% to $626.4 million, compared to $419.2 million
  • Organic revenue increased $104.0 million, representing 50% of total revenue growth
  • All segments reported organic growth
  • Record HVAC/R end market sales of $334.7 million, a $159.1 million (91%) total increase; organic growth accounted for $55.9 million
  • GAAP net income attributable to CSWI of $66.4 million, or $4.20 of EPS, compared to $40.1 million, or $2.65 of EPS
  • Record adjusted EPS of $4.39, compared to $3.36
  • EBITDA growth of 46% to $133.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $91.3 million
  • Maintained balance sheet strength with leverage ratio, in accordance with our credit facility, of approximately 1.7x debt to EBITDA
  • Invested $43.5 million in the Shoemaker acquisition and $15.7 million in organic capital expenditures, while returning cash to shareholders of $14.4 million through share repurchases and $9.5 million in dividends

Comments from the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials' Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Once again, in fiscal 2022, our commitment to treat our employees well, serve our customers well, and manage our supply chains effectively drove record results in growth and profitability. Our diversified business model, disciplined capital allocation, and commitment to operational excellence drove impressive operating leverage, despite unprecedented global disruption and turmoil. During a very challenging two-year period, the CSWI team demonstrated unparalleled professionalism and determination resulting in record revenues, EBITDA, and EPS. I could not be more proud of the way our team has courageously risen to the challenge and, by doing so, revealed the exceptional character of people that make up our organization."

Armes continued, "The investments that we have made in organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and inventory continue to deliver attractive returns, and we are confident that CSWI is positioned well to deliver sustainable long-term growth and profitability in fiscal 2023 and beyond."

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue was $173.3 million, a $39.9 million (29.9%) increase from the prior year period. Total revenue growth included $32.0 million of organic growth (80% of total revenue growth), with the remainder contributed by the Shoemaker acquisition ($7.9 million). In the current quarter, price actions contributed to revenue growth across all segments.

GAAP gross profit in the fiscal fourth quarter was $72.3 million, representing 31.7% growth from $54.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Higher gross profit resulted from the Shoemaker acquisition, as well as organic growth from increased sales volumes and pricing actions, partially offset by elevated cost of goods sold predominantly due to inflation in raw materials, freight, and transportation costs. Gross profit margin as a percentage of sales was 41.7%, compared to 41.2% in the prior year period. Excluding the purchase accounting effect, adjusted gross margin in the prior year period was 43.4%. The gross profit margin decrease resulted from inflation in cost of goods sold, which outpaced revenue growth.

GAAP operating expenses were $43.4 million in the current year period, compared to $37.1 million in the prior year period, or $34.7 million adjusted for the $2.4 million in expenses related to the TRUaire acquisition and Whitmore JV formation ("transaction expenses"). Operating expenses increased in the current period, primarily due to the inclusion of Shoemaker's operations, and higher sales commissions, marketing, equity compensation, and travel expenses. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue were 25.0% in the current period, compared to the prior year period of 27.8%, or 26.0% adjusted for the transaction expenses, as strong sales growth outpaced the increased operating expenses.

GAAP operating income in the current period was $28.9 million, compared to $17.9 million in the prior year period, or $23.2 million adjusted for the previously mentioned purchase accounting effect and the transaction expenses. GAAP operating income as a percent of revenue was 16.7% in fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, compared to 13.4% in the prior year period, or 17.4% adjusted for the purchase accounting effect and the transaction expenses. The previously discussed decline in gross profit margin more than offset the improvement in operating expense margin, resulting in a reduction in operating income margin.

In the current year period, GAAP net income attributable to CSWI (net of non-controlling interest in the joint venture) was $18.4 million, or $1.17 of EPS. In the prior year period, GAAP net income was $10.4 million, or $0.66 of EPS, and when adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting effect and the transaction expenses, was $14.6 million, or $0.93 of EPS.

Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter EBITDA increased 16.8% to $37.2 million from adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million in the prior year period. In the current and prior year period, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as percent of revenue were 21.5% and 23.9%, respectively.

Following quarter end, the Company declared a 13% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, to $0.17 per share. This dividend, which was paid on May 13, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022, was the thirteenth consecutive quarterly regular cash dividend.

On a GAAP basis, the Company's effective tax rate for the fiscal fourth quarter was 32.9%, which differed from the statutory rate primarily due to state tax expense, net of federal benefit, and nondeductible executive compensation.

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Segment Results

Contractor Solutions segment revenue was $120.4 million, a $32.6 million (37.1%) increase from the prior year period, comprised of inorganic growth from Shoemaker ($7.9 million), and organic growth of $24.7 million (75.8% of total revenue growth) due to higher sales volumes and pricing initiatives that started in the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, continued, and increased through the current period. GAAP segment operating income improved to $28.5 million, compared to $18.5 million in the prior year period, or $22.4 million adjusted for the TRUaire purchase accounting effect and transaction expenses. Strong revenue growth was partially offset by increased material and freight costs, the inclusion of Shoemaker's operations, and higher sales commissions due to increased sales. Segment operating income margin in the fiscal fourth quarter was 23.7%, compared to 21.1% in the prior year period, or 25.5% adjusted for the TRUaire purchase accounting effect and transaction expenses. The decrease in segment adjusted operating income margin resulted from the increase in operating expenses discussed above, which outpaced revenue growth. Segment EBITDA in the fiscal fourth quarter was $34.9 million, or 28.9% of revenue, compared to segment adjusted EBITDA of $28.8 million, or 32.8% of revenue in the prior year period.

Engineered Building Solutions segment revenue was $23.9 million, compared to $24.1 million in the prior year period, as demand softness in mixed-use construction outpaced strength in other categories of the architecturally-specified building products end market. GAAP segment operating income was $1.7 million, or 7.2% of revenue, compared to the prior year period of $2.3 million, or 9.5% of revenue, due to a shift in sales to lower margin projects. Segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin were $2.2 million and 9.1% in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $2.6 million and 10.8% in the prior year period.

Specialized Reliability Solutions segment revenue was $30.8 million, a $9.3 million (43.2%) increase from the prior year period, due to sales volume growth into energy, general industrial, and rail end markets, and the positive impact from multiple pricing initiatives this fiscal year, modestly offset by a decline in mining sales. GAAP segment operating income improved to $3.7 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior year period, or $2.1 million excluding the Whitmore JV formation expenses. Strong organic revenue growth was partially offset by increased material expenses that outpaced implemented price increases, as well as additional commission and travel expenses associated with sales growth. Segment operating income margin in the fiscal fourth quarter improved to 12.1%, compared to the prior year period of 2.4%, or 9.6% as adjusted, as leverage on sales growth more than offset rising material costs. Segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to $5.3 million and 17.2% in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $3.5 million and 16.5% in the prior year period.

Fiscal Full Year 2022 Consolidated Results

In the current year, consolidated revenue was $626.4 million, representing 49.4% growth from $419.2 million in the prior year, with all segments reporting organic growth. Of the $207.2 million total growth, $104.0 million (50.0% of total revenue growth) resulted from organic growth attributable to increased sales volumes and implemented pricing initiatives, with the remainder ($103.2 million) contributed by the TRUaire and Shoemaker acquisitions.

GAAP consolidated gross profit in the current year was $256.0 million, representing $71.4 million (38.7%) growth from $184.5 million in the prior year, with the incremental profit resulting predominantly from the TRUaire and Shoemaker acquisitions, pricing initiatives, and increased organic sales volumes. Gross profit margin as a percentage of sales was 40.9%, compared to 44.0% in the prior year. Adjusted to exclude the final $3.9 million purchase accounting effect reported in fiscal 2022 first quarter, current year gross profit and gross profit margin were $259.9 million and 41.5%, respectively. In the prior fiscal year, adjusted for the purchase accounting effect ($3.0 million) gross profit and gross profit margin were $187.5 million and 44.7%, respectively. The decline in adjusted gross profit margin was primarily due to the inclusion of TRUaire and Shoemaker's operations, material and freight cost increases outpacing implemented pricing initiatives, and $1.7 million of under-absorption costs resulting from reduced production levels and incremental compensation expenses incurred at the TRUaire Vietnam facility in the fiscal second quarter to maintain TRUaire Vietnam's operations in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions ("TRUaire Vietnam COVID COGS Impact").

GAAP operating expenses in the current year were $158.6 million, compared to the prior year of $125.3 million, or $115.0 million adjusted for the aforementioned transaction expenses. The increased operating expenses were mainly due to the incremental expenses related to inclusion of TRUaire, Shoemaker, and the Whitmore JV in the current year; depreciation and amortization for the enterprise resource planning system; and, expenses related to normal business operations, such as equity compensation, travel, and sales commissions. In the current fiscal year, operating expenses also included $0.7 million of Shoemaker transaction expenses; no adjustments were made in the current year. Operating expenses as a percent of revenue improved to 25.3% in the current year, compared to the prior year of 29.9%, or 27.4% adjusted for the transaction expenses, as leverage on incremental sales was realized.

In the current year, GAAP operating income was $97.4 million, or $101.3 million adjusted for the aforementioned purchase accounting effect. In the prior year, GAAP operating income was $59.2 million, or $72.5 million adjusted for the transaction expenses and purchase accounting effect. The adjusted operating income growth resulted from the aforementioned increased gross profit, partially offset by the increase in operating expenses. GAAP operating income margin in the current year was 15.5%, or 16.2% as adjusted, compared to the prior year of 14.1%, or 17.3% as adjusted. The comparative period adjusted margin decrease resulted from the previously discussed decrease in adjusted gross profit margin that was only partially offset by the improved operating expense margin.

In the current year, reported net income attributable to CSWI was $66.4 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, and when adjusted to exclude the purchase accounting effect was $69.3 million, or $4.39 of EPS. In the prior year, reported net income attributable to CSWI was $40.1 million, or $2.65 of EPS, and when adjusted to exclude the transaction expenses was $50.8 million, or $3.36 of EPS. The fiscal 2022 EPS figures are without any adjustment for the negative impact of the sum of the previously discussed TRUaire Vietnam COGS Impact and the Shoemaker transaction expenses, which reduced current year EPS by approximately $0.11.

Fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased 46% to $133.3 million from $91.3 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA as percent of revenue was 21.3% and 21.8%, in the current and prior years, respectively, as the decline in gross margin was more than offset by the improvement in operating expense margin.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal 2022 year was $69.1 million, compared to $66.3 million in the prior year, with the increase due to improved profitability and accounts payable management, partially offset by cash used in incremental inventory purchases ($49.4 million) and higher accounts receivable associated with sales growth ($26.7 million).

In line with the stated capital allocation strategy, during fiscal 2022, the Company invested in organic capital expenditures, acquisitions, dividends and share repurchases. Organic capital expenditures during the current and prior fiscal years were $15.7 million and $8.8 million, respectively. Organic capital expenditures have been focused on enterprise resource planning systems, new product introductions, capacity expansion, continuous improvement and automation. On December 15, 2021, CSWI acquired 100% of the outstanding equity of Shoemaker Manufacturing for an aggregate purchase price of $37.3 million, net of cash acquired. The acquisition was funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under our Revolving Credit Facility. Repurchases of shares under our share repurchase programs during the current and prior fiscal years were $14.4 million (126,115 shares) and $7.3 million (115,151 shares), respectively. Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, the Company invested an additional $6.7 million and repurchased 62,027 shares. Dividend payments of $9.5 million and $8.1 million were paid during the current and prior fiscal years, respectively.

As of March 31, 2022, $243.0 million was outstanding on the $400.0 million Revolving Credit Facility, which resulted in a borrowing capacity of $157.0 million. As of fiscal year end, CSWI reported a leverage ratio, in accordance with our credit facility, of approximately 1.7x debt to EBITDA.

The Company's effective tax rate for the current year was 26.4% on a GAAP basis, which exceeded the Company's previous expectation of 25.0% primarily due to an increase in state tax expense, net of federal benefit, and nondeductible executive compensation.

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Segment Results

Contractor Solutions segment revenue was $416.5 million, a $171.0 million (69.6%) increase from the prior year, with inorganic growth from TRUaire and Shoemaker of $103.2 million, organic growth of $67.8 million (39.5% of total revenue growth) due to increased sales volumes in the HVAC/R, plumbing, and architecturally specified building products end markets and pricing initiatives, modestly offset by a decline in the general industrial end market. GAAP segment operating income was $96.1 million, or $100.0 million adjusted to exclude the previously mentioned purchase price accounting effect. In the prior year, GAAP segment operating income was $59.0 million, or $69.7 million adjusted for the TRUaire transaction expenses and purchase accounting effect. During the current year, adjusted segment operating income was primarily impacted by inflation in material and freight costs, the TRUaire Vietnam COVID COGS Impact discussed above, as well as increased sales commissions, headcount, travel, depreciation and optimization expenses related to enterprise resource planning systems. Segment operating income margin in the current year was 23.1% (24.0% adjusted), compared to the prior year of 24.0% (28.4% adjusted), as the increased expenses discussed above outpaced revenue growth. Segment adjusted EBITDA in the current year was $123.9 million, or 29.7% of revenue, compared to $81.4 million, or 33.2% of revenue in the prior year.

Engineered Building Solutions segment revenue was $97.3 million, a $1.6 million increase from the prior year, primarily due to enhanced marketing efforts promoting existing and newly developed products, market share gains due to competitive lead times in the marketplace, and improved specification levels, partially offset by demand softness in mixed-use construction. GAAP segment operating income was $11.1 million, a decrease compared to the prior year of $14.1 million, due to a shift in sales to lower margin projects, and an investment in future growth with additional sales team members. Segment operating income margin in the current year was 11.4%, compared to the prior year of 14.7% due to the additional expenses and lower margin projects. Segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin in the current year were $13.1 million and 13.4%, compared to $14.9 million and 15.6% in the prior year. There were no adjustments in either year.

Specialized Reliability Solutions segment revenue improved to $116.0 million, a $37.7 million (48.1%) increase from the prior year of $78.4 million, all of which was organic, driven by demand recovery in all end markets served, the inclusion of the Whitmore JV, and the impact from multiple pricing initiatives this fiscal year. In the current year, GAAP segment operating income improved to $9.0 million, compared to the prior year of $0.6 million or $3.2 million adjusted for the Whitmore JV formation expenses. Improved segment operating income resulted from organic revenue growth that outpaced the growth in expenses, primarily in materials, sales commissions, and travel. GAAP segment operating income margin in the current year improved to 7.8%, compared to the prior year of 0.7% or 4.1% adjusted. Segment adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improved to $15.1 million and 13.0% in the fiscal year, compared to $8.9 million and 11.4% in the prior year. There were no adjustments in the current year.

Note on Inventories

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method to the first-in, first-out (FIFO) method. This accounting change has been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

All percentages are calculated based upon the attached financial statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community. A live webcast of the call can be accessed at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com/. To access the call, participants may dial 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13729389. The call will also be available for replay via webcast link on the Investors portion of the CSWI website www.cswindustrials.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words or phrases such as "may," "should," "expects," "could," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "forecasts," "predicts" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include, without limitation, earnings forecasts, effective tax rate, statements relating to our business strategy and statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies and anticipated developments concerning our industry, business, operations, and financial performance and condition.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current expectations, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These statements are only predictions, not guarantees. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from what is forecast in such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation, the risk factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes an analysis of adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to CSWI, adjusted net income attributable to CSWI, and adjusted operating income, which are non-GAAP financial measures of performance. Attributable to CSWI is defined to exclude the income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV.

CSWI utilizes adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) as an additional consolidated, non-GAAP financial measure, which consists of consolidated net income including income attributable to the non-controlling interest in the Whitmore JV, adjusted to remove the impact of income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, and significant nonrecurring items.

For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and for a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful, see the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release.

About CSW Industrials, Inc.

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations

Adrianne D. Griffin
Vice President, Investor Relations, & Treasurer
214-489-7113
adrianne.griffin@cswi.com

 
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended
March 31,
(Unaudited)		 Year Ended March 31,
   2022  2021*  2022  2021*
Revenues, net $173,299  $133,369  $626,435  $419,205 
Cost of revenues  (100,957)  (78,430)  (370,473)  (234,655)
Gross profit  72,342   54,939   255,962   184,550 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  (43,405)  (37,054)  (158,582)  (125,330)
Operating income  28,937   17,885   97,380   59,220 
Interest expense, net  (1,298)  (1,312)  (5,449)  (2,383)
Other expense, net  (34)  (4,710)  (466)  (5,969)
Income before income taxes  27,605   11,863   91,465   50,868 
Provision for income taxes  (9,080)  (1,507)  (24,146)  (10,769)
Net income  18,525   10,356   67,319   40,099 
Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (79)     (934)   
Net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. $18,446  $10,356  $66,385  $40,099 
         
Net income per share attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.        
Basic $1.17  $0.66  $4.21  $2.67 
Diluted  1.17   0.66   4.20   2.65 
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:        
Basic  15,766   15,653   15,755   15,015 
Diluted  15,800   15,772   15,807   15,126 
                 
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.


CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  March 31,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)  2022  2021*
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $16,619  $10,088 
Accounts receivable, net  122,804   96,695 
Inventories, net  150,114   102,651 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  10,610   9,684 
Total current assets  300,147   219,118 
Property, plant and equipment, net  87,032   82,554 
Goodwill  224,658   218,795 
Intangible assets, net  300,837   283,060 
Other assets  82,686   75,995 
Total assets $995,360  $879,522 
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $47,836  $32,444 
Accrued and other current liabilities  69,005   49,743 
Current portion of long-term debt  561   561 
Total current liabilities  117,402   82,748 
Long-term debt  252,214   241,776 
Retirement benefits payable  1,027   1,695 
Other long-term liabilities  140,306   137,853 
Total liabilities  510,949   464,072 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)    
Redeemable noncontrolling interest  15,325    
Equity:    
Common shares, $0.01 par value  162   161 
Additional paid-in capital  112,924   104,690 
Treasury shares, at cost (576 and 511 shares, respectively)  (46,448)  (34,075)
Retained earnings  407,522   350,670 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,074)  (5,996)
Total equity  469,086   415,450 
Total liabilities and equity $995,360  $879,522 
 
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.


CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Year Ended March 31,
(Amounts in thousands)  2022  2021*
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $67,319  $40,099 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation  11,572   9,194 
Amortization of intangible and other assets  25,314   13,843 
Provision for inventory reserves  1,553   1,558 
Provision for doubtful accounts  1,498   696 
Share-based and other executive compensation  8,450   5,086 
Net gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment  (85)  (23)
Net pension benefit  31   163 
Net deferred taxes  (3,261)  (1,798)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable  (26,729)  (7,219)
Inventories  (49,403)  (3,377)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,479   (4,246)
Other assets  626   (1,532)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities  27,983   13,856 
Retirement benefits payable and other liabilities  742   (46)
Net cash provided by operating activities  69,089   66,254 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Capital expenditures  (15,653)  (8,833)
Proceeds from sale of assets held for investment     6,152 
Proceeds from sale of assets  139   30 
Cash paid for acquisitions  (35,942)  (287,238)
Net cash used in investing activities  (51,456)  (289,889)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Borrowings on lines of credit  94,000   255,000 
Repayments of lines of credit  (83,561)  (23,561)
Payments of deferred loan costs  (2,328)  (148)
Purchase of treasury shares  (19,311)  (10,489)
Proceeds from stock option activity  1,327   1,330 
Proceeds from acquisition of redeemable noncontrolling interest  6,293    
Dividends paid to shareholders  (9,459)  (8,083)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (13,039)  214,049 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents  1,937   1,336 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  6,531   (8,250)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  10,088   18,338 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $16,619  $10,088 
Supplemental non-cash disclosure:    
Cash paid during the year for interest $4,955  $1,875 
Cash paid during the year for income taxes  20,485   14,021 
 
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.
 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

We use adjusted earnings per share attributable to CSWI, adjusted net income attributable to CSWI, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue, cost of revenue, operating expense, operating income and net income attributable to CSWI, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. We also believe these measures are useful for investors to assess the operating performance of our business without the effect of non-recurring items. In the following tables, there could be immaterial differences in amounts presented due to rounding.

 
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)  2022  2021*  2022  2021*
         
GAAP Net income attributable to CSWI $18,446  $10,356  $66,385  $40,099 
         
Adjusting items, net of tax:        
Transaction costs and other professional fees     2,331      8,830 
Purchase accounting effect     2,237   2,959   2,237 
Reversal of indemnification receivable     (351)     (351)
Adjusted Net Income attributable to CSWI $18,446  $14,573  $69,344  $50,815 
         
GAAP Net Income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. per diluted common share $1.17  $0.66  $4.20  $2.65 
         
Adjusting items, per diluted common share:        
Transaction costs and other professional fees     0.15      0.58 
Purchase accounting effect     0.14   0.19   0.15 
Reversal of indemnification receivable     (0.02)     (0.02)
Adjusted Net Income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc. per diluted common share $1.17  $0.93  $4.39  $3.36 
 
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.


CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CSWI TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
         
(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Fiscal Year Ended March 31,
   2022  2021*  2022  2021*
GAAP Net Income attributable to CSWI $18,446  $10,356  $66,385  $40,099 
Plus: Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  79      934    
GAAP Net Income $18,525  $10,356  $67,319  $40,099 
         
Adjusting Items:        
Interest Expense  1,298   1,312   5,449   2,383 
Income Tax Expense  9,080   1,507   24,146   10,769 
Depreciation & Amortization  8,289   11,257   36,408   22,718 
EBITDA $37,191  $24,433  $133,323  $75,969 
         
Adjusting Items:        
Transaction Expenses     2,400      10,360 
Reversal of Indemnification Receivable     5,000      5,000 
Adjusted EBITDA $37,191  $31,833  $133,323  $91,329 
Adj. EBITDA % Revenue  21.5%  23.9%  21.3%  21.8%
 
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K.


 
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
(Unaudited)
       
(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
  Contractor
Solutions		Engineered
Building
Solutions		Specialized
Reliability
Solutions		Corporate
and Other		Consolidated
Operations
Revenue, net $120,439 $23,907 $30,753 $(1,801)$173,299 
       
GAAP Operating Income $28,526 $1,713 $3,717 $(5,020)$28,937 
Operating Income $28,526 $1,713 $3,717 $(5,020)$28,937 
Operating Income % Revenue  23.7% 7.2% 12.1%  16.7%
Adjusting Items:      
Other Income (Expense)  44  (41) 104  (142) (34)
Depreciation & Amortization  6,292  498  1,453  45  8,289 
EBITDA $34,863 $2,170 $5,274 $(5,116)$37,191 
EBITDA % Revenue  28.9% 9.1% 17.2%  21.5%
       
(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021*
  Contractor
Solutions		Engineered
Building
Solutions		Specialized
Reliability
Solutions		Corporate
and Other		Consolidated
Operations
Revenue, net $87,833 $24,123 $21,478 $(64)$133,369 
       
GAAP Operating Income $18,549 $2,303 $509 $(3,476)$17,886 
Adjusting Items:      
Transaction costs & other professional fees  844    1,556    2,400 
Purchase Accounting Effect  2,963        2,963 
Adjusted Operating Income $22,356 $2,303 $2,065 $(3,476)$23,249 
Adj. Operating Income % Revenue  25.5% 9.5% 9.6%  17.4%
Adjusting Items:      
Other Income (Expense)  (4,784) (195) 38  230  (4,710)
Depreciation & Amortization  9,171  503  1,442  141  11,257 
Purchase Accounting Effect  (2,963)       (2,963)
Reversal of Indemnification Receivable  5,000        5,000 
Adjusted EBITDA $28,781 $2,611 $3,545 $(3,104)$31,833 
Adj. EBITDA % Revenue  32.8% 10.8% 16.5%  23.9%


CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
(Unaudited)
       
(Amounts in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
  Contractor
Solutions		Engineered
Building
Solutions		Specialized
Reliability
Solutions		Corporate
and Other		Consolidated
Operations
Revenue, net $416,487 $97,297 $116,042 $(3,390)$626,435 
       
GAAP Operating Income $96,115 $11,101 $9,007 $(18,843)$97,380 
Adjusting Items:      
Purchase Accounting Effect  3,919        3,919 
Adjusted Operating Income $100,034 $11,101 $9,007 $(18,843)$101,299 
Adj. Operating Income % Revenue  24.0% 11.4% 7.8%  16.2%
Adjusting Items:      
Other Income (Expense)  (130) (107) 32  (261) (466)
Depreciation & Amortization  27,879  2,063  6,016  450  36,408 
Purchase Accounting Effect  (3,919)       (3,919)
Adjusted EBITDA $123,864 $13,058 $15,055 $(18,655)$133,323 
Adj. EBITDA % Revenue  29.7% 13.4% 13.0%  21.3%
       
(Amounts in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021*
  Contractor
Solutions		Engineered
Building
Solutions		Specialized
Reliability
Solutions		Corporate
and Other		Consolidated
Operations
Revenue, net $245,528 $95,672 $78,365 $(360)$419,205 
       
GAAP Operating Income $59,007 $14,066 $581 $(14,434)$59,220 
Adjusting Items:      
Transaction costs & other professional fees  7,763    2,597    10,360 
Purchase Accounting Effect  2,963        2,963 
Adjusted Operating Income $69,733 $14,066 $3,178 $(14,434)$72,543 
Adj. Operating Income % Revenue  28.4% 14.7% 4.1%  17.3%
Adjusting Items:      
Other Income (Expense)  (4,737) (1,145) (22) (66) (5,969)
Depreciation & Amortization  14,415  2,014  5,744  545  22,718 
Purchase Accounting Effect  (2,963)       (2,963)
Reversal of Indemnification Receivable  5,000        5,000 
Adjusted EBITDA $81,448 $14,935 $8,900 $(13,954)$91,329 
Adj. EBITDA % Revenue  33.2% 15.6% 11.4%  21.8%
 
*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in our fiscal 2022 Form 10-K. Reconciliation tables are provided below.
 

CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
LIFO ACCOUNTING CHANGE

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company voluntarily changed its method of accounting for certain domestic inventory previously valued by the LIFO method to the FIFO method. The effects of the change in accounting principle from LIFO to FIFO have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the table below. For additional details, see our Form 10K for fiscal 2022.

The impact of this accounting change for fiscal 2022 caused a $0.14 increase in diluted earnings per share.

   
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts) June 30,
2021		 September
30, 2021		 December
31, 2021		 March 31,
2022
Consolidated Statement of Operations        
Cost of sales $92,240  $92,333  $84,943  $100,957 
Income before income taxes  27,193   24,529   12,139   27,605 
Income tax expense  6,507   6,170   2,389   9,080 
Net income  20,686   18,359   9,750   18,525 
Income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest  (224)  (188)  (444)  (79)
Net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.  20,462   18,171   9,306   18,446 
         
Earnings per share attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.        
Basic $1.30  $1.15  $0.59  $1.17 
Diluted  1.30   1.15   0.59   1.17 


  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for per share amounts) June 30,
2020		 September
30, 2020		 December
31, 2020		 March 31,
2021
Consolidated Statement of Operations        
Cost of sales $48,355  $56,629  $51,240  $78,430 
Income before income taxes  15,484   21,111   2,410   11,864 
Income tax expense  3,633   5,078   550   1,507 
Net income  11,852   16,033   1,859   10,356 
Net income attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.  11,852   16,033   1,859   10,356 
         
Earnings per share attributable to CSW Industrials, Inc.        
Basic $0.81  $1.09  $0.12  $0.66 
Diluted  0.80   1.08   0.12   0.66 

