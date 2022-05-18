Worldwide Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Industry to 2027 - Featuring American Manganese, Battery Solutions and SITRASA Among Others

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling market reached a value of US$ 1.77 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 8.66 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.70% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling relies on two procedures, including pyrometallurgy/smelting and hydrometallurgy, which are either utilized separately or in combination with each other. It focuses on recovering the cathode metals of a battery, such as nickel (Ni), cobalt (Co), aluminum (Al), iron (Fe), and lithium (Li), to reduce the dependence on intensive mining for battery development. Besides this, as it can prevent hazardous materials from entering the waste stream at the end of life (EOL) of a battery, the demand for EV battery recycling is rising across the globe.



Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Trends

As there is presently an increase in the sales of EVs, the number of EV batteries requiring proper management at EOL is also growing. This, in confluence with the burgeoning automotive industry, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

Moreover, leading players are developing new recycling technologies, such as direct recycling or cathode-to-cathode recycling, to recover metals, minerals, chemicals, and chemical powders suitable for direct sales to battery manufacturers. This approach varies from the current method of producing metal-laden materials directed to smelters for refining and recovering Ni, Co, and other cathode materials as separate metals.

Besides this, governments of numerous countries are increasing their expenditure on direct purchase incentives and tax deductions for EVs. They are also establishing the electric vehicles initiative (EVI), which aims at accelerating the adoption of EVs worldwide. In addition, several campaigns have been launched by global organizations to support the market of buses, trucks, electric passenger cars, and light commercial vans (LCVs). This, coupled with the depletion of non-renewable metal resources, is facilitating the growth of the market.



Breakup by Type:

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Others

Breakup by Process:

Hydrometallurgical

Pyro-metallurgical

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Electric Cars

Electric Buses

Energy Storage Systems

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ACCUREC-Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc., Battery Solutions, G & P Batteries Limited, Li-Cycle Corp., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, SNAM Groupe (Floridienne), TES-Amm and Umicore N.V.



