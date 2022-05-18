Aadi Bioscience to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. AADI, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes, today announced that Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President, Neil Desai, Ph.D., and senior members of Aadi's executive team will participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, to be held in person and virtually May 23-26, 2022 in Miami, FL.
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Format: Pre-recorded presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, May 24th, 2022
Time: Recording available beginning 7:00 AM EDT
Webcast Link: Click Here
The recorded presentation will also be available for 90 days on Aadi's website within the News/Events & Presentations section.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi is a biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers. Aadi's primary goal is to bring transformational therapies to cancer patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations where other mTOR inhibitors have not or cannot be effectively exploited due to problems of pharmacology, effective drug delivery, safety, or effective targeting to the disease site. In November 2021, Aadi received FDA approval for FYARRO™ for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa), and in February 2022 Aadi announced the commercial launch of FYARRO in this indication.
Based on data from Aadi's Phase 2 registrational study (the Advanced Malignant PEComa Trial or "AMPECT") with FYARRO, and, following discussions with the FDA about other emerging data with FYARRO, Aadi has initiated PRECISION 1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registrational trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. More information on Aadi's development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com.
Contacts
Investors:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors LLC
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
Media:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
darren@lifescicomms.com
