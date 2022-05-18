Bitfarms to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

– H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, May 23-26, Miami –

– D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference, June 2, NYC –

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. BITFBITF, a global Bitcoin self-mining company, announces that management will participate in the following conferences in May and June.

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (In person and hybrid) Location: Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL Date: May 23-26, 2022 Topic: Presentation and one-on-one meetings

Webcast: Presentation – May 25, 10:00 am ET HC Wainwright Presentation Webcast

Presentation materials and the associated webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at Investors - Bitfarms. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bitfarms management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Bitfarms IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.



Event: D.A. Davidson Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference Location: The Westin Times Square, New York City Date: June 2, 2022 Time: Available for one-on-one meetings

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bitfarms management, please contact your D.A. Davidson representative or Bitfarms IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com.



About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market. On February 24, 2022, the Company was further honoured by the TSX-V as Venture 50 Winner, placing first in the Technology sector. On April 8, 2022, Bitfarms up-listed from the TSX-V to the TSX.

Operationally, Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with seven industrial scale facilities located in Québec, one in Washington state, and one in Paraguay. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

