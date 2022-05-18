Global Metal Casting Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metal casting market reached a value of US$ 139 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 221.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Metal casting is a process in which molten metal is poured into a hollow container of desired geometrical shape to form a solidified part. There are many reliable and effective metal casting materials such as, gray iron, ductile iron, aluminum, steel, copper and zinc.
Metal casting can produce objects with complex shapes and is cheaper compared to other manufacturing processes for medium to large quantities of castings produced. Cast metal products are an integral part of the human life and economy as they are found in 90% of the manufactured goods and equipment, ranging from home appliances and surgical equipment to critical components for aircraft and automobiles.
Metal casting technology offers numerous advantages; it aids in improving energy efficiency, lowering production costs, enhancing environmental quality, and creating innovative new cast products. Due to these advantages, it is used in pipes and fittings, mining and oilfield machinery, internal combustion engines, railroads, valves and farm equipment, which depend heavily on casting to create uniform products.
Further, metal casting foundries rely on metal recycling as a cost-efficient source of raw material, which significantly reduces scrap metal. Besides this, the ongoing research in the field of metal casting ensures innovations and improvements in the casting process, including the development in lost foam casting and computer-based visualization tools for die casters to create alternative means for molding. These advanced casting technologies allow foundry researchers to produce defect-free castings and help them to explore detailed phenomena associated with the new casting process parameters.
Moreover, the deteriorating environmental conditions have prompted manufacturers to formulate simulation-based castings to reduce wastage and operational costs.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Nemak Sab De CV (Alfa, Sab De CV), GF Casting Solutions AG (Georg Fischer Ltd), Dynacast Ltd, Ryobi Limited, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Endurance Technologies Limited, Ahresty Corporation, Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.), Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC (Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.), MINO Industry USA, Inc, Thyssenkrupp AG and Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd., etc.
This report provides a deep insight into the global metal casting market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the metal casting market in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global metal casting market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global metal casting market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global metal casting market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global metal casting market?
5. What is the breakup of the global metal casting market based on the process?
6. What is the breakup of the global metal casting market based on the material type?
7. What is the breakup of the global metal casting market based on the End-use?
8. What are the key regions in the global metal casting market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global metal casting market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Metal Casting Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Process
5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type
5.6 Market Breakup by End Use
5.7 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Component
5.8 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.9 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Vehicle
5.10 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Application
5.11 Market Breakup by Region
5.12 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Process
6.1 Sand Casting
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.1.3 Market Breakup by Region
6.2 Gravity Casting
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 High-Pressure Die Casting
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Low-Pressure Die Casting
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material Type
7.1 Cast Iron
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Aluminum
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Steel
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Zinc
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Magnesium
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End Use
8.1 Automotive and Transportation
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Equipment and Machine
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Building and Construction
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Aerospace and Military
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Components
9.1 Alloy Wheels
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Clutch Casing
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Cylinder Head
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Cross Car Beam
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Crank Case
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Battery Housing
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Vehicle Type
10.1 Passenger Cars
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
11 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type
11.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Battery Electric Vehicles
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
12 Automotive and Transportation Market: Breakup by Application
12.1 Body Assemblies
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Engine Parts
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Transmission Parts
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Others
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
14 SWOT Analysis
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
17 Price Analysis
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Market Structure
18.2 Key Players
18.3 Profiles of Key Players
18.3.1 Nemak Sab De CV (Alfa, Sab De CV)
18.3.2 GF Casting Solutions AG (Georg Fischer Ltd)
18.3.3 Dynacast Ltd
18.3.4 Ryobi Limited
18.3.5 Rheinmetall Automotive AG
18.3.6 Endurance Technologies Limited
18.3.7 Ahresty Corporation
18.3.8 Gibbs (Koch Enterprises Inc.)
18.3.9 Aisin Automotive Casting, LLC (Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.)
18.3.10 MINO Industry USA, Inc
18.3.11 Thyssenkrupp AG
18.3.12 Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbdctc
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.