Global H1N1 Vaccines Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global H1N1 vaccines market reached a value of US$ 3.4 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.4 % during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The H1N1 virus is an infectious disease characterized by a persistent cough, high fever, red-watery eyes, body aches and headache. The illness is known to have a detrimental effect on the existing chronic ailments, such as Pneumonia, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Bronchitis, and can be fatal in severe cases. H1N1 vaccines are a preventive measure administered through intradermal and intranasal procedures to provide active immunization against the virus.



Increasing incidences of epidemic H1N1 infection and declining immunity of the general population are among the key factors driving the market growth. With increasing age, the risk of developing respiratory tract diseases and immunodeficiency disorders also escalates, thereby increasing the risk of acquiring the H1N1 flu infection.

However, extensive research and development in the field of immunology and vaccine technologies coupled with extensive support from global health organizations are expected to promote the distribution of quality vaccines. Moreover, a number of developed countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have also included H1N1 vaccinations under their National Immunization Program (NIP) that has increased the demand for these vaccines. Additionally, technological advancements coupled with a rising awareness amongst patients about preventive methods has also led to a heightened demand for H1N1 vaccines.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global H1N1 vaccines market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on vaccine type, key brands and market type.

Breakup by Vaccine Type

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Intradermal

Breakup by Market Type:

Public

Private

Analysis of Key Brands:

Agripal

Fiuarix

Influgen

Influvac

Nasovac

Vaxigrip

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and provides the profiles of the key players operating in the industry.



This report provides a deep insight into the global H1N1 vaccines market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global H1N1 vaccines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global H1N1 vaccines industry?

What are the popular vaccines type?

What are the major market types?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global H1N1 vaccines industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global H1N1 vaccines market?

What is the structure of the global H1N1 vaccines industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

What are the profit margins in the industry?

