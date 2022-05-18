France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.3% to Reach $5,523.7 Million in 2022 - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Loyalty Programs Market in France is expected to grow by 13.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 5523.7 million in 2022

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in France has recorded a CAGR of 13.8% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in France will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 4873.5 million in 2021 to reach US$ 8973.0 million by 2026.



There is a growing interest in loyalty and rewards programs among internet users across European markets. While some countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany have greater adoption of loyalty programs, markets such as France are also showing strong adoption among internet users. According to the Q1 2022 Loyalty and Rewards Market Survey, nearly 30.5% of the internet users make use of loyalty programs in France.



While France is not the front-runner in the loyalty and rewards programs industry in the European market yet, it has shown significant growth momentum over the last three to four years. Brands across industries are developing and launching innovative loyalty and rewards programs to drive further growth in their respective businesses. From quick-service restaurants to supermarkets and airline carriers, businesses have increasingly adopted the loyalty program strategy to attract more consumers to their products and services.



Loyalty programs and customer experience with brands are correlated. As consumers seek more personalized loyalty and rewards programs, brands are expected to use emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict consumer behavior through advanced algorithms. Notably, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in loyalty programs can enhance the consumer experience while also influencing their purchasing pattern.



In addition to this, brands are also expected to use artificial intelligence for monitoring loyalty point accounts and to keep a check on fraudulence. Notably, these benefits offered by artificial intelligence and machine learning are expected to drive market growth from the short to medium-term perspective.

Moreover, by offering a personalized experience for consumers, brands can increase customer loyalty, sales, and online traffic. Consequently, the publisher expects brands to adopt and launch personalized loyalty programs, which will further drive the overall market growth over the next four to six quarters.



Startups in the French loyalty and rewards programs industry are raising funds to drive their growth

With the growing loyalty and rewards program industry in France, startups in the segment are looking to disrupt the growth of the market through their innovative business models while gaining increasing market share. Consequently, these startups are raising funding rounds to boost their growth in the country.

In October 2020, Joko, the loyalty cards and cashback app that offers rewards announced that the firm had raised €10 million. The funding round in October 2020 brings the total amount raised by the firm to €12 after its launch in 2018. Notably, the firm is planning to use the funding round to further scale its team, operations, and growth.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the firm is also planning to expand into other European markets. As of October 2020, the firm had distributed over €1 million in rewards through its cashback app. The firm had partnered with more than 1,000 retailers, and over 500,000 consumers joined the app as of October 2020.

International discount retailers are launching loyalty programs to expand their market in France

In the midst of the growing adoption and trend of loyalty programs among consumers in the country, international discount retailers operating in France are launching their loyalty programs to attract more consumers to their supermarkets.

In October 2021, Lidl, the Germany-based discount retailer, announced that it is launching a new loyalty program for consumers in France. Notably, the launch of the loyalty program comes after 32 years without the firm having a loyalty card. The fully dematerialized loyalty program, Lidl Plus, is available to consumers through an application.

Apart from France, the loyalty program is also active in Germany, Belgium, and Spain. Notably, the consumers are required to select their country and the branch they shop from to create an account and to benefit from the loyalty program. After the process is completed, consumers are able to receive the discounts that they are eligible for in France.

BNPL platforms are launching loyalty programs to target a large consumer base in France

Over the last four to eight quarters, consumer adoption of innovative payment solutions such as buy now pay later (BNPL) has surged significantly in the global market. While the BNPL firms have enjoyed exponential growth since the global pandemic outbreak, these firms are now seeking to drive the next growth phase through loyalty programs.

In February 2022, Klarna, the Sweden-based buy now pay later FinTech firm, announced that it is launching a rewards program in France. Notably, consumers that use the BNPL product offered by Klarna to make purchases either online or in-store in France receive points under the new loyalty and rewards program.

These points can then be redeemed by the consumers at various brands such as H&M, Walmart, Amazon, and many more. In addition to France, the BNPL firm has launched its loyalty and rewards program in eight other markets such as the United Kingdom, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Ireland, New Zealand, and Canada.

Along with Klarna, Clearpay, also known as Afterpay outside Europe, has launched a loyalty program for consumers in the United Kingdom. The publisher expects Clearpay to expand its loyalty program for consumers in France from the short to medium-term perspective.

