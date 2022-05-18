Israel Loyalty Programs Market Report 2022: Market will Increase from $556.1 Million in 2021 to Reach $951.7 Million by 2026

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Loyalty Programs Market in Israel is expected to grow by 11.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 622.4 million in 2022
In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Israel has recorded a CAGR of 12.7% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Israel will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2026.
Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 556.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 951.7 million by 2026.
Loyalty Programs market in Israel has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Scope
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026
- Loyalty Schemes
- Loyalty Platforms
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026
- Point-based Loyalty Program
- Tiered Loyalty Program
- Subscription Loyalty Program
- Perks Loyalty Program
- Coalition Loyalty Program
- Hybrid Loyalty Program
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026
- In-Store
- Online
- Mobile
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026
- Retail
- Financial Services
- Healthcare & Wellness
- Restaurants & Food Delivery
- Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)
- Telecoms
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026
- Diversified Retailers
- Department Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- Toy & Hobby Shops
- Supermarket and Convenience Store
- Home Merchandise
- Other
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026
- Card Based Access
- Digital Access
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026
- B2C Consumers
- B2B Consumers
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026
- Software
- Services
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026
- Custom Built Platform
- Off the Shelf Platform
Israel Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021
- By Age Group
- By Income Level
- By Gender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnt5n0
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
