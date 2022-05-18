Rodenticides Market 2022-2028 : Major Manufacturers, Share, Drivers, Growth Rate, Industry Size, Latest Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Regional Analysis, Types, Applications

Pune, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodenticides Market research report is an expert's analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Rodenticides market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. Rodents include not only rats and mice, but also squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, and beavers. Although rodents play important roles in nature, they may sometimes require control. They can damage crops, violate housing codes, transmit disease, and in some cases cause ecological damage.
Rodenticides market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1434.2 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1867.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Anticoagulants
- Non-Anticoagulants
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Agriculture
- Domestic/Industrial/Public Health
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Rodenticides including: -
- UPL
- Basf
- Liphatech
- Bayer Cropscience
- Senestech
- Marusan Pharma Biotech
- Syngenta
- JT Eaton
- Neogen Corporation
- PelGar International
- Brizal Quimica
- Impex Europa
- TEIKOKU SEIYAKU
- Pulangke
- SANLI
Key Developments in the Rodenticides Market: -
- To describe Rodenticides Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
- To analyze the manufacturers of Rodenticides, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Rodenticides market share
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To describe Rodenticides sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
Detailed TOC of Global Rodenticides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
1 Study Coverage
2 Global Rodenticides Production
3 Global Rodenticides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
4 Competition by Manufactures
5 Market Size by Type
6 Market Size by Application
7 North America
8 Europe
9 Asia Pacific
10 Latin America
11 Middle East and Africa
12 Corporate Profiles
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
15 Key Finding in The Global Rodenticides Study
16 Appendix
