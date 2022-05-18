IPAAS Market Worth USD 4,324 million by 2022-2028 : Size Estimation, Share, Growth Prospectus, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Types, and Applications

Pune, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher's, " IPAAS Market 2022 " report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in IPAAS. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in IPAAS industry.

An iPaaS, or integration Platform as a Service, is a platform that standardizes how applications are integrated into an organization, making it easier to automate business processes and share data across applications. With iPaaS, companies can eliminate manual processes and reduce dependency on spreadsheets and email, while increasing visibility, speed, and accuracy across their organization. researcher predicts the global iPaaS market will grow from USD 1,467 million in 2021 to USD 4,324 million by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7 percent.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global iPaaS market with some of the key players being

Boomi, LP

Celigo, Inc.

elastic.io GmbH

Informatica Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MuleSoft LLC (a Salesforce company)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Seeburger AG

SnapLogic Inc.

Software AG

TIBCO Software Inc

By service type:

API management

application integration

B2B and cloud integration

cloud service orchestration

data integration

others

By deployment type:

cloud

hybrid

on-premise

By enterprise size:

large enterprises

small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By end user:

BFSI

energy

government and public sector

healthcare and life science

IT and telecommunications

manufacturing

retail

others

The report examines the IPAAS market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

