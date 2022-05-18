IPAAS Market Worth USD 4,324 million by 2022-2028 : Size Estimation, Share, Growth Prospectus, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Types, and Applications

Pune, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researcher's, "IPAAS Market 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in IPAAS. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in IPAAS industry.
An iPaaS, or integration Platform as a Service, is a platform that standardizes how applications are integrated into an organization, making it easier to automate business processes and share data across applications. With iPaaS, companies can eliminate manual processes and reduce dependency on spreadsheets and email, while increasing visibility, speed, and accuracy across their organization. researcher predicts the global iPaaS market will grow from USD 1,467 million in 2021 to USD 4,324 million by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7 percent.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global iPaaS market with some of the key players being
- Boomi, LP
- Celigo, Inc.
- elastic.io GmbH
- Informatica Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- MuleSoft LLC (a Salesforce company)
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- Seeburger AG
- SnapLogic Inc.
- Software AG
- TIBCO Software Inc
By service type:
- API management
- application integration
- B2B and cloud integration
- cloud service orchestration
- data integration
- others
By deployment type:
- cloud
- hybrid
- on-premise
By enterprise size:
- large enterprises
- small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
By end user:
- BFSI
- energy
- government and public sector
- healthcare and life science
- IT and telecommunications
- manufacturing
- retail
- others
The report examines the IPAAS market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Detailed TOC of Global iPaaS Market 2022-2028
TABLE OF CONTENTS
FIGURES AND TABLES
PART 1. INTRODUCTION
PART 2. METHODOLOGY
PART 3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 4. MARKET OVERVIEW
PART 6. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
PART 5. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY SERVICE TYPE
PART 7. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
PART 8. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY END USER
PART 9. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY REGION
PART 10. KEY COMPANIES
Reasons to Buy IPAAS Market Report:
- The new players in the IPAAS Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.
- The key technologies that could impact the global IPAAS market have been covered in detail.
- The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.
- The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analyzed in the report.
- The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global IPAAS Market.
- The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.
