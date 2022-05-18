ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Formula Systems Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results: Record-Breaking Net Income of $16.2 Million

by Globe Newswire
May 18, 2022 6:12 AM | 41 min read

Or Yehuda, Israel, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. FORTY, a global information technology group engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by 14.8% to $657.6 million, compared to $572.6 million in the first quarter of the previous year.
  
Consolidated operating income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, increased by 25.2% to $59.4 million, compared to $47.5 million in the first quarter of the previous year.
  
Consolidated net income attributable to Formula's shareholders for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 increased by 30.7% to a record-breaking $16.2 million, or $1.05 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.80 per fully diluted share, in the first quarter of the previous year.
  
As of March 31, 2022, Formula held 48.7%, 43.9%, 45.6%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80% and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd. and ZAP Group Ltd., respectively.
  
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $570.0 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $512.5 million as of December 31, 2021.
  
Total equity as of March 31, 2022, was $1.18 billion (representing 41.6% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $1.18 billion (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2021.

Debentures Covenants

As of March 31, 2022, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by it, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

 Target equity attributable to Formula's shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.
   
 Actual equity attributable to Formula's shareholders as of March 31, 2022, was equal to $537.5 million.

Covenant 2

 Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula's Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.
   
 Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization, as of March 31, 2022, was equal to 6.0%.

Covenant 3

 Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.
   
 Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters), as of March 31, 2022, was equal to 0.21.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: "We are proud of our outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2022, reporting first quarter all-time high financial results across all our financial indices. Formula Systems started the year on a strong note, delivering double-digit growth in revenue, reaching $657.6 million, with record-breaking net income of $16.2 million that reflected 30.7% year over year growth. These outstanding results stand as a testament to our strong fundamentals and our pivotal role in influencing our customers' growth strategies in all of the areas in which we operate. We continue our efforts across our entire group of companies to adhere to our core values of innovation, professionalism, agility and transparency, which allow us to continue create significant value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. We are witnessing a strong demand and developing a growing pipeline for our software solutions and services in digital, cloud, cyber, data and core operating systems, across our entire business operations, remaining committed to deliver continued growth and to return value to our shareholders."

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula's stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula's stand-alone financial position. Formula's management uses these measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula's financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein and therein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: adverse macro-economic trends, including inflation and supply chain delays, triggered in large part by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which trends may last for a significant period and materially adversely affect our results of operations; the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, adverse consequences of international conflicts such as Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel.

While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Item 3.D Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 16, 2022, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

  Three months ended 
  March 31, 
  2022  2021 
  Unaudited 
Revenues  657,568   572,643 
Cost of revenues  502,542   447,085 
Gross profit  155,026   125,558 
Research and development costs, net  17,350   16,004 
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses  78,277   62,100 
Operating income  59,399   47,454 
Financial expenses, net  4,683   5,103 
Income before taxes on income  54,716   42,351 
Taxes on income  11,502   9,349 
Income after taxes  43,214   33,002 
Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net  233   230 
Net income  43,447   33,232 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests  27,213   20,813 
Net income attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders  16,234   12,419 
         
Earnings per share (basic)  1.06   0.81 
Earnings per share (diluted)  1.05   0.80 
         
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)  15,292,392   15,289,267 
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)  15,320,861   15,337,859 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents  532,824   485,391 
Short-term deposits  35,949   25,924 
Marketable securities  1,265   1,142 
Trade receivables  675,980   696,321 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  78,596   72,118 
Inventories  33,497   21,221 
Total current assets  1,358,111   1,302,117 
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Deferred taxes  46,430   46,364 
Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  28,152   23,676 
Total long-term assets  74,582   70,040 
         
INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD  29,056   28,900 
         
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET  56,029   56,886 
         
RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  108,546   115,833 
         
NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL  1,201,988   1,174,790 
         
TOTAL ASSETS  2,828,312   2,748,566 
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Loans and credit from banks and others  256,464   175,696 
Debentures  48,954   48,455 
Current maturities of lease liabilities  40,667   41,655 
Trade payables  193,213   205,835 
Deferred revenues  158,221   140,660 
Employees and payroll accrual  203,563   207,553 
Other accounts payable  86,368   80,411 
Dividend payable  12,328   - 
Liabilities in respect of business combinations  15,028   7,773 
Put options of non-controlling interests  40,020   39,558 
Total current liabilities  1,054,826   947,596 
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Loans from banks and others  157,320   157,229 
Debentures  182,566   205,035 
Lease liabilities  77,935   84,839 
Other long-term liabilities  12,301   12,183 
Deferred taxes  77,653   78,135 
Deferred revenues  16,675   17,757 
Liabilities in respect of business combinations  26,938   21,644 
Put options of non-controlling interests  33,268   31,720 
Employees benefit liabilities  11,407   12,641 
Total long-term liabilities  596,063   621,183 
         
EQUITY        
Equity attributable to Formula Systems' shareholders  537,526   540,960 
Non-controlling interests  639,897   638,827 
Total equity  1,177,423   1,179,787 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  2,828,312   2,748,566 

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

  March 31,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (Unaudited)
 
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents  11,303   14,163 
Dividend receivable  11,100   - 
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses  7,934   4,513 
Total current assets  30,337   18,676 
         
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*)        
Matrix IT Ltd.  155,400   154,391 
Sapiens International Corporation N.V.  236,417   231,130 
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.  72,948   76,864 
Other  221,964   219,975 
Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity  686,729   682,360 
         
OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES  2,494   2,547 
         
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET  9   10 
         
TOTAL ASSETS  719,569   703,593 
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Loans from banks and others  6,297   - 
Debentures  28,498   28,654 
Trade payables  227   192 
Other accounts payable  8,982   5,339 
Dividends payable  12,328   - 
Put options of non-controlling interests  1,228   - 
Total current liabilities  57,560   34,185 
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Debentures  123,357   126,049 
Put options of non-controlling interests  -   1,249 
Liability in respect of a business combination  1,126   1,150 
Total long-term liabilities  124,483   128,448 
         
EQUITY  537,526   540,960 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  719,569   703,593 


 (*)The investments' carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments' cost adjusted by Formula's share in the investees' accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.