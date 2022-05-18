(26.1% CAGR) Regenerative Medicine Market Size [2021-2026] to Reach USD 151949.5 Million

Pune, India, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global regenerative medicine market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to growing applications in the treatment of chronic diseases. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Regenerative Medicine: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 23,841.5 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 151,949.5 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1%.

Recent developments in treatment of acute and chronic diseases can be attributed to advances in regenerative medicines. Regenerative medicine mainly focus on identifying the root cause of the disease and aims at locating, repairing, and regenerating the non-functioning body cells. As most of the chronic and acute diseases are inclined towards the elderly and geriatric population, the growing geriatric population serves growth of the global regenerative medicine market repot in the coming years. The ability of regenerative medicine to reduce the burden for some of the most severe chronic diseases will create a high demand for the products in the coming years. Furthermore, applications of regenerative medicine in treatment of diabetic ulcers and chemotherapy will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Industry Development:

November 2018: Novartis received EU approval for one-time gene therapy called Luxturna, which has been developed to restore vision in people with unique and genetically-associated retinal disease.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Integra LifeSciences' Latest Product Offering Will Favor Market Growth

The advancements in regenerative medicine have fueled their demand across the world. Increasing product launches have contributed to the rising uptake of regenerative medicine across the world. In 2017, Integra LifeSciences announced the launch of Integra Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer ‘Thin'. The product was aimed at repairing dermal defects in a one-step procedure. The medicine will also aid in reducing hospital stays. Fortune Business Insights has identified Integra's latest product offering as a major market growth driver. The report includes product launches, similar to Integra's latest medicine and gauges the impact of these products on the global regenerative medicine market trends in the coming years.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the imposing of lockdown restrictions worldwide, the production and distribution of regenerative medicine has not been affected as the hospitals and clinics are functioning on a regular basis and there is a high demand for this medicine which can be used for cell repairing, tissue engineering, and other purposes. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has no major impact on the regenerative medicine market growth, which is one of the driving factors for the growth of this market.

Regenerative medicine may be defined as the process of replacing or "regenerating" human cells, tissues or organs to restore or establish normal function.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer



The incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases such as CVD, cancer, diabetes, ulcers, and genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis have increased significantly across the globe, over the last few decades. The increased incidence and complexity of wounds such as infections, ulcerations (leg or foot ulcers), and surgical wounds, can be a result of diabetes and obesity, which will require treatments and incur exorbitant medical expenses.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, this market is divided into cell therapy, gene therapy, tissue engineering, and platelet rich plasma. Based on application, the market is classified into orthopedics, wound care, oncology, and others. By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Opportunity: Implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act

The 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law in the US in December 2016. Among other objectives, to advance regenerative medicine research and medical innovation this new law has been enacted and covers various provisions that may impact the approval and development of several products in the coming years

Novartis Receives EU Approval for Luxturna

The severity of chronic diseases has led to the demand for efficient medicines. The ability of regenerative medicine to treat severe life-threatening diseases in an efficient manner has created a huge demand for the products across the world. Increasing drug approvals have contributed to the rising uptake for regenerative medicines. In 2018, Novartis received usage approval from the European Union for its latest regenerative medicine ‘Luxturna'. The drug was used to treat and restore sight for people with vision impairment. Luxturna was widely useful in treatment of rare retinal diseases. Fortune Business Insights states that the approval for Luxturna will contribute to the growth of the global regenerative medicine market size in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights:

Rising Development of Therapeutics to Propel the North America Market Growth

North America region is projected to expand speedily in the regenerative medicine market share owing to the increasing number of research done by the medical institutions in the development of therapeutics and the rise in the number of clinical trials performed in this region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to show a rapid growth in the market on account of the surge in the infrastructure and facilities related to stem cell research in the developing nations such as India, Japan, and others. Further, the increasing aging population, medical necessities, and the improved standard of living of people are other important factors contributing in the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies by Key Players to Boost Competition

The key players in this market are focusing on adopting advanced technologies for the research and development of the regenerative medicine across several regions in the market. This will help to increase the competition among the leading companies and diversify their portfolio and expand their market footprint.

List of Key Players Covered in the Regenerative Medicine Market Report:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

CELGENE CORPORATION

Medtronic

American CryoStem Corporation

Tissue Regenix

Avita Medical

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Smith & Nephew





