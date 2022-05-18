Botulinum Toxin Market Size [2022-2028] to reach USD 5.68 Billion [CAGR 7.6%] | Industry Share, Growth by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global botulinum toxin market size is projected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Proven effectiveness of botox in treating chronic pain disorders will be a major factor propelling the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application {Therapeutic (Chronic Migraine, Spasticity, Overactive Bladder, Cervical Dystonia, Belpharospasm, Others) and Aesthetics}; By Type (Botulinum Toxin A and Botulinum Toxin B); By End User (Specialty & Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals & Clinics, and Others); and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028".

Industry Developments:

July 2020: The US FDA approved Allergan's supplemental Biologics License Application for extending the use of BOTOX to treat spasticity in pediatric patients aged 2 years and above. The application also includes the use of BOTOX for treating children with lower limb spasticity caused by cerebral palsy.

The US FDA approved Allergan's supplemental Biologics License Application for extending the use of BOTOX to treat spasticity in pediatric patients aged 2 years and above. The application also includes the use of BOTOX for treating children with lower limb spasticity caused by cerebral palsy. June 2020: Merz Pharmaceuticals and Teijin Pharma Limited announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare granted Teijin the right to market Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA) developed by Merz. The treatment is designed to treat upper limb spasticity with intramuscular injections of varying doses.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 7.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 5.68 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 3.20 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 162 Segments covered By Material, By Product, By End User, Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Growth Drivers High Demand for Cosmetic Procedures to Fuel the Market in North America Cancellation of Elective Procedures to Stall Market Growth Strong Support from Regulatory Authorities for Novel Treatments to Energize Competition

Market Restraint

Cancellation of Elective Procedures to Stall Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to deliver a critical setback to the botulinum toxin market share growth, with hospitals around the world deciding to defer planned elective surgeries and focus on treating coronavirus patients. The CovidSurg Collaborative, a research initiative led by the University of Birmingham in the UK to assess the impact of the pandemic on surgeries, estimates that approximately 28 million planned surgeries worldwide are likely to get cancelled owing to the massive disruptions in healthcare services. Another study conducted by researchers at the Johns Hopkins University in the US found that even if elective surgeries resumed in June 2020, health facilities would take over a year to perform 90% of the procedures planned in the pre-pandemic period. Cosmetic procedures involving botox are considered non-essential and are most likely to get delayed or cancelled, resulting in steep losses for pharmaceutical companies as well as specialty clinics and facilities.

A highly potent neurotoxin, botulinum toxin has been found to be effective in producing a therapeutic effect on the body, according to a study published in Portland Press. Its potential for treating complex chronic pain conditions led the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to green light botulinum toxin as a treatment option for glabellar lines, blepharospasm, and cervical dystonia. Moreover, recent evidence has also shown that this protein is equally effective managing chronic migraine. A study conducted by researchers at the University Hospital Rangueil, Toulouse, France found that botulinum toxin injections are effective in reducing the frequency of chronic migraine headaches. Thus, widening applicability of this toxin in treating chronic pain disorders will fuel the growth of this market in the upcoming years.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





According to the report, the global Botulinum Toxin Market size value stood at USD 3.20 billion in 2020. The report offers the following:

Comprehensive evaluation of all market segments;

Detailed analysis of the market drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities;

Actionable insights into the regional dynamics shaping the market; and

Careful examination of the key market players' profiles and strategies.

Regional Insights

High Demand for Cosmetic Procedures to Fuel the Market in North America

North America, with a Botulinum Toxin Market size of USD 3.19 billion in 2019, is expected to command the botulinum toxin market share during the forecast period owing to the high number of minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures being performed in the region. For example, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons estimates that around 15.9 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the US in 2018.

Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second-largest region in this market on account of increasing investments in research & development activities by pharmaceutical companies in the region. The Botulinum Toxin Market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to present lucrative opportunities owing to the rising disposable incomes in the region, which is creating demand for advanced cosmetic and therapeutic procedures and treatments.

For instance, in 2019, government authorities in England launched a campaign about botched cosmetic procedures and their impact on a person's physical and mental health. Moreover, several manufacturers are working on offering more advanced non-invasive cosmetic treatment products.





Quick Buy - Botulinum Toxin Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100996





Competitive Landscape

Strong Support from Regulatory Authorities for Novel Treatments to Energize Competition

Backed by a favorable regulatory climate, key players in this Botulinum Toxin Market share are heavily investing to enhance their R&D capabilities to come out with innovative botulinum toxin-based treatments for chronic conditions. In addition to this, companies are also expanding their regional and global presence through strategic collaborations.

Among the different subtypes of botulinum toxin, subtype A for botulinum neurotoxin therapy has gained substantial attention among players due to its excellent safety and potential for use in injectable and oral forms.

List of Key Companies Profiled in this Market Report:

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Gansu, China)

USWM, LLC. (Kentucky, U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

HUGEL, Inc. (Seoul, Republic of Korea)

Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Medytox (Cheongju-si, South Korea)

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Number of Botulinum Toxin Injection Procedures by Key Countries Overview of the Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Pricing Analysis Overview of the Types of Botulinum Toxins Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Overview of Applications of Botulinum Toxin in Therapeutics and Recent Regulatory Approvals Overview of the Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on Global Botulinum Toxin Market

Global Botulinum Toxin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Therapeutics Chronic Migraine Spasticity Overactive Bladder Cervical Dystonia Blepharospasm Others Aesthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type B Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Botulinum Toxin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Therapeutics Chronic Migraine Spasticity Overactive Bladder Cervical Dystonia Blepharospasm Others Aesthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type B Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Therapeutics Chronic Migraine Spasticity Overactive Bladder Cervical Dystonia Blepharospasm Others Aesthetics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Botulinum Toxin Type A Botulinum Toxin Type B Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Russia Turkey Austria Switzerland Rest of Europe



Continued...





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/botulinum-toxin-market-100996





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



