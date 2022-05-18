Competitor Strategies in Snacks, 2022 Market Study - Trends that are Shaping Demand in 2022 Informs Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Snacks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Competitor Strategies in Snacks global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Snacks market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares.
Leading snacks brand owners maintain their position and growth trajectory in 2021. They aim for less reliance on mature regions to acquire a major avenue for market expansion. To do so, they invest to understand and to adapt to all various distribution models like quick commerce or retailers' e-commerce platforms. In terms of search for innovation, Indulgence, digitization and plant-based to help define future growth
Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world.
Insight into how these trends are shaping demand in 2022 informs forecasts to 2026, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.
Product coverage: Confectionery, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Savoury Snacks, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), Company shares, Brand shares and Distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Snacks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Competitive Landscape
- Key Protagonists
- Key Opportunities
