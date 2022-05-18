H2 Clipper and the Foundation for the Development of New Hydrogen in Spain Enter into Historic Collaborative Agreement to Advance the Green Hydrogen Revolution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Clipper, Inc., an aerospace and alternative energy company developing hydrogen-powered airships and end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces that the company signed a collaboration agreement with the Foundation for the Development of New Hydrogen Technologies (Foundation), located in Aragon, Spain. The purpose of the agreement is to establish a framework for the feasibility testing of H2 Clipper's technologies for transporting and distributing hydrogen worldwide, including the patented Pipeline-In-The-Sky™ and Pipe-Within-A-Pipe™. The agreement was signed on May 16, 2022, by Foundation President Arturo Aliaga Lopez and H2 Clipper Founder and CEO Rinaldo Brutoco during a formal ceremony at the Foundation's facilities.



With the joint goal of advancing solutions to decarbonize the EU's extensive natural gas grid, H2 Clipper and the Foundation will work together to:

Conduct an independent assessment of the economic viability of H2 Clipper's proprietary advanced airship, the Pipeline-In-The-Sky™, for moving massive amounts of liquid hydrogen between locations where it is least expensive to generate from renewable resources to locations where consumer demand is the greatest without relying on trucks, rail, ship or conventional air transport.; and

Evaluate and test H2 Clipper's proprietary Pipe-Within-A-Pipe™ technology for moving significant quantities of pressurized gaseous hydrogen from centralized cryogenic depots near urban, suburban or metropolitan areas to commercial and residential consumers.

Commenting on this milestone, Brutoco said, "We are honored and excited to partner with the Foundation in a mutually beneficial effort to plan, design, construct and validate feasibility of H2 Clipper's technologies for hydrogen transport and distribution throughout Europe, including through the region's existing natural gas pipeline network. These technologies have significant implications for the renewable energy future of the EU and for Europe's ability to become independent of Russian oil. "

Aliaga Lopez commented, "The EU has set a binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 45% below 1990 levels by 2030. Green hydrogen produced through renewable-powered electrolysis will be critical for decarbonizing electricity and gas markets. This may be realized by delivering hydrogen through current natural gas pipeline networks utilizing H2 Clipper's novel Pipe-Within-A-Pipe technology. By collaborating with energy technology companies like H2 Clipper, we are advancing the Foundation's mission to significantly reduce fossil fuel usage."

About the Foundation for the Development of New Hydrogen Technologies

Founded in 2003, the Foundation for the Development of New Hydrogen Technologies in Aragon, Spain is a private, not-for-profit entity, created to promote the use of renewable energy, including hydrogen, as an energy vector. As part of this mission, the Foundation manages multiple projects on the generation, distribution and storage of hydrogen for use in fuel cells in commercial and residential applications. In this way, the Foundation promotes research, technological development, and stakeholder collaboration that advance industrial modernization and competitiveness, while generating both blue and white-collar jobs.

Within all projects developed at the Aragon Hydrogen Foundation, the HIGGS (Hydrogen in Gas Grids) project can be highlighted. Hydrogen injection into the gas grid could support the role of hydrogen as the key to decarbonizing natural gas usage. The EU-funded HIGGS project aims to identify and bridge knowledge gaps on the impact of injecting high amounts of hydrogen to the gas infrastructure. To reach this goal, HIGGS is identifying technical, legal and regulatory barriers, and determining the economic and technological viability of mixing hydrogen with natural gas in the existing pipeline grid.

About H2 Clipper, Inc.

H2 Clipper, Inc. is the developer of high-speed, "Pipeline-In-The-Sky™" hydrogen-powered airships for long distance global transport that use no fossil fuels and have a host of commercial and humanitarian applications, and of the new Pipe-Within-A-Pipe™ "last mile" distribution system to deliver pure hydrogen to end users. Since 2008, the company has made significant strategic investments to research, develop, and patent core IP in modern revolutionary airship design and regional solutions for delivery of hydrogen, forming a global end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure.

H2 Clipper recently completed the research and concept design phases on its disruptive modern airships using the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE® platform. The airship-based Pipeline-In-the-Sky™ for transporting pure hydrogen to market also enables point-to-point delivery of massive cargo and other payloads at speeds of 150+ miles per hour -- a significant advantage over truck, rail, ship, airplane, or pipeline transport.

