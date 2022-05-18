LIZHI INC. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, May 26, 2022

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on May 26, 2022 -
GUANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") LIZI, an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 26, 2022 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 27, 2022).
For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the Direct Event online registration and dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.
|Event Title:
|LIZHI INC. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
|Conference ID:
|8376836
|Registration Link:
|http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8376836
Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers by location, a Direct Event passcode, a unique Registrant ID, and further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until June 2, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|United States:
|+1-855-452-5696
|International:
|+61-2-8199-0299
|Hong Kong, China:
|800-963-117
|Mainland, China:
|400-820-9035
|Replay Access Code:
|8376836
About LIZHI INC.
LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users' interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com
