Cologne List® Adds NewAge, Inc.'s Nutrifii™ Renew to Certification List

SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. NBEV, a direct selling company with a primary focus on healthy products, today announced that Nutrifii™ Renew has joined 33 other NewAge products in being certified by the globally renowned Cologne List® (Kölner Liste), an independent scientific laboratory that rigorously tests products to verify they are free from substances prohibited in competitive sports.



Continued Excellence

"Being able to add Nutrifii Renew to our already-extensive list of products certified by Cologne List is a testament to the quality of not only Renew, but the 33 other products that have received the same certification," said Deanna Latson, NewAge Chief Product Officer/Chief Marketing Officer. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards when it comes to product development and testing to ensure that no matter who you are — professional athlete or simply an individual that cares about what they put in or on their body — you are getting the best from NewAge."

A Global Concern

An international study by the Institute for Biochemistry at the German Sport University Cologne in 2004, sponsored by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), revealed that around 15% of food supplements purchased in 13 different countries contained anabolic steroids that were not stated on the packaging. This disparity creates concern for athletes and non-athletes alike as product safety and purity are rising concerns for consumers across the globe.

Transparency and Quality

The Cologne List, the world's premier anti-doping testing organization, works cooperatively with the German Sports Confederation and was initially developed out of a study sponsored by the IOC. The Cologne List offers athletes protection and orientation in a non-transparent market with thousands of non-controlled products. Every year in Germany alone, around 10,000 new dietary supplements are registered with the responsible Federal Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety (BVL), in addition to existing products.



With over 1,050 products (as of May 2022), Cologne List is the world's largest information platform on the subject of foodstuff safety. The esteemed testing organization is also an integral part of the prevention program TOGETHER AGAINST DOPING of the National Anti-Doping Agency Germany (NADA) and cooperates closely with the Athletes' Commission of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB).

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven company dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. NewAge commercializes a portfolio of healthy products worldwide primarily through a direct selling route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty, and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide.

The company operates the websites NewAge.com and NewAgeGroup.com.

