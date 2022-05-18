Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces Design Implementation Moving Forward in the US With Distinguished Firm AQST

Temecula, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Warming Solutions, Inc., GWSO, a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate global warming and its effects on the planet announces a deal has been reached with AQST a prestigious American design institute.

AQST-USA.COM specializes in aviation, aerospace, design implementation and is strategically located inside NASA's: John C. Stennis Space Center. With a combined total of over 100 years of experience in their respective industry. "We are overjoyed to be working with Global Warming Solutions. It has been a goal of ours to work on a project with the potential to benefit the world's younger generation and the planet. We are so confident about both companies' abilities and futures, that we have decided to become not only a partner, but a shareholder in the company." - Ramon Caldas, CEO of AQST.

"We have had difficulties finalizing our initial prototype due to geo-political instabilities and AQST will take over design as well as the prototype development. This will also alleviate supply chain issues currently affecting the world. It is my feeling that with this team, our battery will be built better than I had ever imagined possible. I am very excited to be working with AQST." - Artem Madatov, Chief Science Officer of GWSO.

"To our shareholders, there has been a lack of press releases since we've wanted to announce a substantive advancement in our battery development. It is our belief that we have officially entered the next major chapter in our company's evolution. With current lithium shortages expected to only worsen, GWSO is in a favorable position to provide an alternative. Sodium batteries are not only less expensive and more accessible, but are also much easier to recycle which aligns well with our mission. We are very pleased to have found the right team with AQST to implement our vision." - Michael Pollastro, President of GWSO.

According to a Yahoo Finance article published on May 2nd by Ben Werschkul, senior producer and writer, the White House, and the Department of Energy announced that $3.16 Billion Dollars of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill will be used to help with America's battery shortage.

Officials promise the money will help domestic manufacturers make more batteries in the U.S., iron out supply chain issues for components, and also mitigate some of the environmental impacts from battery manufacturing.

"We need a lot of batteries, and we want American workers making those batteries right here in America," said White House National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy in announcing the news alongside her colleagues. The effort is part of a broader push to encourage American independence when it comes to the precious minerals that fuel much of modern life but come from places like Russia, Ukraine, and China. China has been the dominant player in manufacturing electric vehicle (EV) batteries…(Reuters/Aly Song).

The money will be made available in the form of grants to companies looking to build plants in the U.S. to process the raw components of batteries into finished products. Officials note the funds will require a match from the recipient company, and the minimum grant will be $50 million. That means the new plants will cost, at a minimum, $100 million each. Industry players have long noted that batteries are key to EV manufacturing.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra told Yahoo Finance Monday that "For electric vehicles, it's all about the battery." as she outlined her company's plans to take control up and down of the manufacturing process. Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta added in another Yahoo Finance interview recently that "Battery technology is the main differentiator." in the auto industry.

"GWSO is poised to upend the electric vehicle battery market worldwide." - Michael Pollastro, President of GWSO, when asked about this article.

Michael Pollastro

President

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at http://www.gwsogroup.com.