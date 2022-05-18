Global Luxury Packaging Market (2021 to 2031) - by Material, Industry, and Region

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Material, Industry, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury packaging market will reach $25,421.8 million by 2031, growing by 4.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the exponential growth of the luxury goods coupled with the growing need for brand identity, increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, the increasing middle-class income together with rising consumer preference, growing e-commerce with influence of social media, and the arrival of curated and personalized packaging formats.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global luxury packaging market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global luxury packaging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Material, Industry, and Region.



Based on Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Textile

Other Material Types

By Industry, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cosmetics & Fragrances

Premium Food & Beverages

Confectionery

Watches & Jewelry

Fashion & Leather Goods

Other Industries

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by Material and Industry over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Material

3.1 Market Overview by Material

3.2 Paper & Paperboard

3.3 Glass

3.4 Metal

3.5 Plastics

3.6 Textile

3.7 Other Material Types



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Industry

4.1 Market Overview by Industry

4.2 Cosmetics & Fragrances

4.3 Premium Food & Beverages

4.4 Confectionery

4.5 Watches & Jewelry

4.6 Fashion & Leather Goods

4.7 Other Industries



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

5.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

5.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.2.1 Overview of North America Market

5.2.2 U.S.

5.2.3 Canada

5.2.4 Mexico

5.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.3.1 Overview of European Market

5.3.2 Germany

5.3.3 U.K.

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 Spain

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Netherlands

5.3.8 Rest of European Market

5.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Australia

5.4.5 India

5.4.6 South Korea

5.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

5.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.5.1 Argentina

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Chile

5.5.4 Rest of South America Market

5.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.5.1 UAE

5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.4 Other National Markets



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group

B Smith Packaging Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Delta Global

DS Smith Plc

Elegant Packaging

GPA Global

HH Deluxe Packaging

International Paper Company Inc.

Keenpac

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Luxpac Ltd.

McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Stolzle Glass Group

WestRock Company

