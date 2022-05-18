The Worldwide GMP Testing Service Industry is Expected to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2031

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global GMP Testing Service Market 2021-2031 by Service Type, Service Provider, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global GMP testing service market will reach $7,483.7 million by 2031, growing by 7.8% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry and the increasing need for developing novel drugs and medical devices, the rising outsourcing activities for quality assurance, and the fast-growing cosmetics industry and food & beverage industry.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global GMP testing service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global GMP testing service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service Type, Service Provider, End User, and Region.
Based on Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Product/Process Validation Testing
- Bioanalytical Services
- Packaging and Shelf-life Testing
- Other Service Types
Based on Service Provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- In-house Facilities
- Outsourced Facilities
By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Cosmetic Companies
- Food and Beverage Companies
- Other End Users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Service Type, Service Provider, and End User over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 GMP Regulations and Preambles
- Australia
- Canada
- China
- Europe
- India
- Japan
- United States
- World Health Organization (WHO)
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type
3.1 Market Overview by Service Type
3.2 Product/Process Validation Testing
3.3 Bioanalytical Services
3.4 Packaging and Shelf-life Testing
3.5 Other Service Types
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Provider
4.1 Market Overview by Service Provider
4.2 In-house Facilities
4.3 Outsourced Facilities
5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
5.1 Market Overview by End User
5.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
5.3 Medical Device Companies
5.4 Cosmetic Companies
5.5 Food and Beverage Companies
5.6 Other End Users
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031
6.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.2.1 Overview of North America Market
6.2.2 U.S.
6.2.3 Canada
6.2.4 Mexico
6.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.3.1 Overview of European Market
6.3.2 Germany
6.3.3 U.K.
6.3.4 France
6.3.5 Spain
6.3.6 Italy
6.3.7 Netherlands
6.3.8 Rest of European Market
6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
6.4.2 Japan
6.4.3 China
6.4.4 Australia
6.4.5 India
6.4.6 South Korea
6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
6.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.5.1 Argentina
6.5.2 Brazil
6.5.3 Chile
6.5.4 Rest of South America Market
6.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country
6.6.1 UAE
6.6.2 Saudi Arabia
6.6.3 South Africa
6.6.4 Other National Markets
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview of Key Vendors
7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
7.3 Company Profiles
- Almac Group
- Charles River Laboratories
- Covance Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- Intertek Group Plc
- Microchem Laboratory
- Nelson Laboratories LLC
- North American Science Associates Inc.
- Pace Analytical
- PPD Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- Wuxi AppTec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rz4bb
