New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Breast Reconstruction Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Shape, By End-use By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278034/?utm_source=GNW
North America Breast Reconstruction Market Growth & Trends
The North America breast reconstruction market size is anticipated to reach USD 366.27 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period. This can be credited to the increase in number of breast cancer patients within this region. For instance, as per the Canadian Cancer Society 2019, one in eight females is expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer. Moreover, as per a similar source, breast cancer is the second most occurring cancer in Canada. Thus, the increasing number of breast cancer patients in Canada is predicted to boost the North America Breast Reconstruction market.
Moreover, the number of breast reconstruction surgery is also increasing in this region. For instance, as per the Archives of Plastic Surgery, post-mastectomy breast reconstruction surgery has increased from 19.4% in 2015 to 53.4% in 2018. Similarly, as per the Canadian Cancer Society, one in every five women in Canada goes under breast reconstruction post-mastectomy. Thus, a rise in the number of breast reconstruction surgery is anticipated to drive the North America breast reconstruction market.
Furthermore, the initiation of various awareness campaigns is leading to rising awareness among women. For instance, the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Campaign educates, engages & empowers females to take the right decision regarding breast reconstruction, post breast cancer diagnosis.
The North America breast reconstruction market witnessed a dip due to COVID-19.However, post-pandemic, the market is projected to have a significant growth rate.
Elective surgeries such as breast augmentation, which were postponed during COVID-19, are expected to be held in the post-COVID-19 period. Moreover, to capture the market, many companies are entering into various strategies such as geographic expansion, product launches, and partnerships.
For instance, in April 2021, Sientra, Inc. and the Butterfly Network announced a strategic partnership to improve diagnostic surveillance of breast implant patients. This was expected to help the company to strengthen its safety profile, which was backed by the Platinum20 warranty program. Therefore, such instances are expected to drive the North America breast reconstruction market in the post-COVID-19 period.
North America Breast Reconstruction Market Report Highlights
• In terms of product, the implants segment held the largest market share of 63.40% in 2021 in the North America breast reconstruction market. However, the tissue expander segment is expected to develop with the fastest growth rate of 6.85% CAGR, during the forecast period. This can be credited to the advancement in the products within the tissue expander segment
• Based on shape, the round shape segment held the largest share of 55.30% in 2021 in the North America breast reconstruction market. However, the anatomical shape is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period
• Based on end-use, the hospital segment was expected to dominate the market with a 55.28% share during 2021. However, the cosmetology clinics segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 6.91% CAGR during the forecast period. This can be credited to the rising number of cosmetologists in the North America region.
• Based on the region, the U.S. dominated the North America breast reconstruction market. This can be credited to the increase in number of breast cancer & breast reconstruction procedures within this nation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06278034/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.