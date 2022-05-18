Liteye Systems Strengthens its Advisory Board with the Appointment of Directed Energy Expert Dr. Craig A Robin

Centennial Colorado, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Colorado — (May 18, 2022)- Liteye Systems, Inc. is honored to welcome Dr. Craig A Robin to their Board of Advisors. Dr. Robin's expertise and experience in directed energy, optics, and photonics in the defense arena will provide guidance and direction to the company's executive team through its continued growth and development as an industry leader in counter small unmanned systems (C-sUAS), and multi-mission/multi-domain defense capabilities.

"Over the last couple of years I have gotten to know Craig and have enjoyed sharing his insights on the near and mid-term threats our military will face. Today I am extremely excited he has agreed to join our board of advisors to start collaborating on how Liteye can better address these global security threats." Stated Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye. "His perspective on many of the technological areas we are striving to advance will be invaluable and I know I speak for the whole Liteye team in welcoming him aboard."

Dr. Robin most recently served as the Director of Directed Energy Project Office within the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO). He has been instrumental in advanced development within the US Army programs of directed energy military systems and equipment.

Previously Dr. Robin served as Senior Research Scientist (Directed Applications), Technical Center, United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command. In this role, Dr. Robin was responsible for the overview, execution, and coordination of programs in basic research, exploratory development, advanced development, and system integration in the technological and functional areas of directed energy weapons necessary to advance the pioneering development of revolutionary military systems and equipment.

Dr. Robin previously worked with Lockheed Martin Laser and Sensor Systems in Bothell, Wash. as a Research Scientist from October of 2013 to August of 2017. Prior to that, Dr. Robin spent 10 years, from 2003 to 2013, as a Research Physicist and graduate student with the Air Force Research Laboratory in Albuquerque, N.M.

Dr. Robin holds a bachelor's degree in Physics from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.; a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M.; and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of New Mexico.

