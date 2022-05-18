Micro and Nano Air Vehicles for Defense and Security Market and Technology Forecast to 2030 - Micro UAV Market for Military Applications is Projected to Register a CAGR of 5.7% over 2020-2030

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro and Nano Air Vehicles for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2030, the worldwide need for military-grade micro and nano UAVs will reach about 100,000 systems. The major growth of the market is anticipated from 2025 to 2030 when the majority of demand for micro and nano drones will generate in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Most nations are yet to test and take trials of micro and nano drones and approve the products. The U.S. and European nations are currently ordering micro and nano UAVs as a part of their futuristic robotic army programs. It will be an integration of ground robots with aerial robots.



Nano UAVs are especially considered as flying sensors to help personal surveillance and reconnaissance. The need was established during Afghanistan and Gulf wars. After coming back from wars in Afghanistan the US and NATO countries will show a reduction in ground-based situational awareness needs and it will depend on more on-air surveillance using nano UAVs. The future will be to fight wars with electronic countermeasures using space warcraft and UAVs.



China is investing heavily in swarms of combat UAVs. The targets are India and control intrusions in South China Sea region. To counter China's ambitious policies Japan and India are working on UAV policies to include more micro and nano UAVs. This will increase the demand for micro and nano drones in Asian markets.



The report offers a detailed analysis of the global micro and nano UAV market for defense and security over the next eight years, and provides market size forecasts. Furthermore, it covers key technological and market trends in the industry and analyzes factors influencing demand for micro and nano UAV systems.



In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the micro and nano UAV market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending concerning regions as well as by application, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like the BUG and Fengniao

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the platforms and micro and nano UAV systems and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants

Segment Analysis: Insights into the micro and nano UAVs market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment

Regional Review: Insights into present micro and nano UAV strength and future demand for top countries within a region

Regional Analysis: Insights into the micro and nano UAV market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the micro and nano UAV platforms expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in micro and nano UAVs are expected to be executed during the forecast period

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the global micro and nano UAV industry. It provides an overview of key defense companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis

Report Scope

The micro UAV Market for military applications is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over 2020-2030. And nano UAVs will register a growth of 34.04% from 2022 to 2030

In terms of platforms, the nano UAVs are anticipated to account for the largest share globally

Rising measures for countering terrorism and increased military activities in the South China Sea and Arctic Sea will increase demand for micro and nano UAV systems

Business opportunities for developing local ancillary units for sensors, accessories such as batteries, and software developers will emerge

Defense policies are incorporating micro and nano UAVs for tactical military operations. Soon could be seen increased use in the internal security



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs



3 Current Technologies Nano-UAV

3.1 Micro and Nano-UAV System Requirements

3.2 Micro and Nano-UAV Bird Components

3.3 Avionics

3.4 Payloads

3.4.1 Mantis I45 EO/IR Gimbal Payload

3.4.2 Lepton Micro LWIR Thermal Camera Modules

3.5 Ground Control Station

3.6 Communication Systems

3.7 Accessories



4 Current Market Overview Micro-UAV

4.1 Present UAV Market for Military Use

4.2 Micro and Nano UAV Classifications

4.3 Projects and Programs for Miniature-UAVs

4.3.1 DARPA MAV Program

4.3.2 DARPA Nano-UAV (NAV) Program

4.4 Commercial Micro-UAVs Developments

4.4.1 AeroVironment WASP III

4.4.2 AeroVironment Raven

4.4.3 AeroVironment Quantix Recon

4.4.4 AeroVironment Switchblade 300

4.4.5 AeroVironment Blackwing

4.4.6 Elbit MAGNI

4.4.7 Elbit Thor

4.4.8 Lockheed Martin Indago 3 / Indago 4

4.4.9 Leonardo CREX- B

4.4.10 EMT GmbH Aladin

4.4.11 Elistair Orion 2

4.4.12 Zala Aero Group ZALA 421-08M

4.4.13 Baykar Makina Bayraktar Mini UAV

4.5 Commercial Nano-UAVs Developments

4.5.1 FLIR Black Hornet 3 Nano-UAV Project

4.5.2 BAE Systems with UAVTEK Develop The BUG Nano UAV

4.5.3 The Fengniao Super Mini Drone



5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors



6 Country Analysis



7 Forecast Micro UAV Market to 2030 by Region



8 Forecast Nano UAV Market to 2030 by Region



9 Forecast Micro UAV Market to 2030 by Technology

9.1 Global Micro UAV Technology market by Region

9.2 Global Micro UAV Bird System element market by Region

9.3 Global Micro UAV GCS system Element Market by Region



10 Forecast Nano UAV Market to 2030 by Technology

10.1 Global Nano UAV Technology market by Region

10.2 Global Micro UAV Bird System element market by Region

10.3 Global Nano UAV GCS system Element Market by Region



11 Forecast Nano-UAV Market to 2030 by End-Use

11.1 Global Micro and Nano UAV market by End-Use overview

11.2 Global Micro UAV market End-Use by Region

11.3 Global Nano UAV market End-Use by Region



12 Opportunity Analysis



13 Events based forecast to 2030 for the Nano-UAV



14 Leading Companies in the Micro and Nano-UAV Market

AeroVironment

BAE Systems

Baykar Makina

Elbit Systems

Elistair Lockheed Martin

EMT GmbH

Huaqing Innovation

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Parrot

Teledyne FLIR

Zala Aero Group

Zyrone Dynamic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awt3dk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900