Opioid Use Disorder Market Size [2022-2028] to reach USD 4.81 Billion [8.7% CAGR]

Pune, India, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global opioid use disorder market size is set to gain traction from the surging adoption of buprenorphine treatment patches for treating opioid addiction. It is considered to be an effective therapy. Several companies are also engaging in the collaboration strategy to develop new products. For instance, Orexo AB joined hands with Magellan Rx Management and ApexB.io in February 2021 to conduct research on the usage of a digital therapeutic named modia. It is best suited for people living with OUD. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in its latest report, titled, "Opioid Use Disorder Market, 2021-2028." The report further states that this market is projected to grow from USD 2.68 billion in 2021 to USD 4.81 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forthcoming years. It stood at USD 2.52 billion in 2020.

Industry Development:

August 2019: Orexo AB signed an agreement with GAIA AG to develop a novel digital therapy (DTx) for treating OUD. The product is likely to be launched in 2021. Orexo aims to enhance the existing treatment plans and provide access to patients.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.7% 2028 Value Projection USD 4.81 billion Base Year 2020 Opioid Use Disorder Market Size in 2020 USD 2.52 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 137 Segments covered By Drug Class; By Route of Administration; By Distribution; Regional Opioid Use Disorder Market Growth Drivers Increasing Cases of Opioid Addiction to Drive OUD Market Growth Increasing Engagement by Governmental & Non-governmental Institutions to Aid Growth





DRIVING & FACTORS

Rising Prevalence of Cancer, Injuries, and Cardiovascular Disorders to Aid Growth

The general population nowadays suffers from a wide range of chronic and severe health conditions, such as pain arising from injuries or cancer. They often result in chronic pain and in such cases, patients are given painkillers, especially opioids. While they help in lowering pain, they can cause addiction among patients. The abrupt discontinuation or higher dependency on these drugs leads to withdrawal symptoms. This further increases the chances of fatal consequences, such as deaths.

The American Psychiatric Association (APA), for instance, mentioned that approximately 72,000 Americans died due to drug overdose in 2017. These factors are likely to drive the opioid use disorder market growth in the near future. However, the drugs used for the treatment of opioid addiction can have various side-effects, such as bone/joint pain, abdominal cramps, constipation, respiratory issues, and vomiting. It may obstruct their demand.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Cancellation of Patient Visits to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the pharmaceutical market. Some of the medicines have showcased a decline in their demand because of the reduced patient visits in clinics and hospitals. Also, the postponement or cancellation of doctor appointments has severely affected the market. But, the number of people suffering from opioid relapses and overdoses has surged rapidly amid the pandemic, which, in turn, is set to aid growth. Our research reports would help you better understand the current scenario of the OUD industry.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Multiple Renowned Companies to Help North America Dominate

North America procured USD 1.95 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. It is set to remain at the forefront because of the presence of reputed companies in the region. At the same time, the surging government initiatives for tackling the rising opioid dependency would augment the market for opioid use disorder in the forthcoming years. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position attributable to the increasing cases of opioid dependency and the rising number of advanced product launches in the region.

SEGMENTATION

Buprenorphine Segment Held 81.5% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the route of administration, the market for opioid use disorder is segregated into oral and parenteral. By the distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & stores, and online pharmacies. Lastly, based on the drug class, it is trifurcated into buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Out of these, the buprenorphine segment held 81.5% in terms of the opioid use disorder market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of these drugs in developed markets, such as France and the U.S.





Report Coverage-

Our skilled research analysts have presented an accurate picture of the opioid use disorder industry by summation, synthesis, and study of data from various significant sources. They have also included multiple facets of the industry with the main focus on determining the significant market influencers. Thus, the data is reliable and comprehensive. It was gathered by conducting extensive primary and secondary research.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Companies Aim on Collaborations and Partnerships to Gain a Competitive Edge

This market is experiencing a healthy competition between various prominent organizations that are striving persistently to compete with their rivals. Most of them are engaging in the partnership strategy with other companies to broaden their pre-existing product portfolios. A few others are signing new agreements with local firms to develop new treatment options. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

Companies Profiled in the Opioid Use Disorder Market Share Report:

Indivior PLC (Chesterfield, U.S.)

Alkermes (Dublin, Ireland)

Orexo AB (Uppsala, Sweden)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (South San Francisco, U.S.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Staines-Upon-Thames, U.K.)

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (Raleigh, U.S.)

Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.) (Canonsburg, U.S.)

Pfizer, Inc. (New York City, U.S.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (London, U.K.)

Camurus (Lund, Sweden)

Other Players





