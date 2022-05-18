Global Hearing Aid Devices Market Report 2022-2027: Focus on Prescription-Based vs. Over-the-Counter

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hearing Aid Devices Market Forecast and Opportunities to 2027- By Type, Style, Types of hearing loss, Technology type, Patient type, Distribution Channel and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hearing Aid Devices Market value may reach USD29.58 billion by the year 2027F growing at the CAGR of 7.7%, during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market value in the year 2021 was USD18.72 billion, the growth of the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market can be attributed to advancing medical devices and increasing investment in the healthcare devices development. Increasing demand for the hearing aid devices may also be due to increasing prevalence of hearing loss. Hearing loss may affect geriatric population in large number but due to certain environmental factors and genetic mutations the disorders have increased among the children and young adults too. Therefore, growing geriatric population of the world along with increasing population of the child born with hearing disorders and increasing instances of ear infection would further drive the growth of the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market in the upcoming five years.

Recent trends in the advancement of hearing aid devices have enhanced the demand for aesthetically pleasing devices that supports the market growth. Additionally, a flourishing healthcare industry and increasing healthcare expenditure by both the governments and population across the different regions is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Hearing Aid Devices Market is segmented based on device type, type, style, type of hearing loss, product type, technology type, patient type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution. Based on device type, the market is divided into prescription-based and over-the-counter.

Prescription based hearing aid devices are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of increasing instances of hearing loss due to environmental factors and growing geriatric population being more susceptible to hearing loss.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market from 2021 to 2022 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market based on device type, type, style, type of hearing loss, product type, technology type, patient type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Hearing Aid Devices Market.

Report Scope:



Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Device Type:

Prescription-Based

Over-the-Counter

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Type:

Hearing Aid Devices

Behind-the-ear-aids

In-the-ear-aids

In-the-canal-aids

On-the-ear-aids

Hearing Implants

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Type of Hearing Loss:

Sensorineural

Conductive

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Product Type:

Wireless

Wired

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Technology Type:

Digital

Analog

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Patient Type:

Adult

Pediatric

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Global Hearing Aid Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Companies Mentioned

Sonova Holding AG

Demant A/S

GN Store Nord A/S

Cochlear Limited

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Rion Co., Ltd.

WS Audiology A/S

Medtronic Plc.

Amplifon SpA

Eargo Inc.

