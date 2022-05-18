The global shipbuilding market size is projected to reach USD 1253 million by 2027 from USD 958 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5%

New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shipbuilding Anti-Vibration Market by Material, Product Type, Function Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277916/?utm_source=GNW





Elastomer accounted for the largest share amongst materials in the shipbuilding anti-vibration market

Elastomers are polymers that have viscosity as well as elasticity.The molecules of elastomers held together by weak intermolecular forces generally exhibit low Young's modulus and high yield strength or high failure strain.



They inherit the unique property of regaining the original shape and size after being stretched to a great extent.



Engine Vibration segment accounted for the largest market share amongst application in the shipbuilding anti-vibration market

The engine vibration segment holds the largest market share, in terms of value.The key growth driver of the high consumption in this segment is owing to their demand in yachts, cruise ships, bulk carriers and container ships.



They are primarily used for propulsion of the vessel from one port to another.



Bearing Pads segment accounted for the largest market share amongst product type in the shipbuilding nati-vibration market

The bearing pads is the largest consumer of shipbuilding anti-vibration. Increasing demand from gas turbine exhausts, power units, generator sets, marine propulsion systems, OEM engines, and auxiliary systems in shipbuilding drives the market.



Fishing Boats segment accounted for the largest market share amongst applications in the shipbuilding anti-vibration market

The bearing pads is the largest consumer of shipbuilding anti-vibration. The growing number of large-scale as well as small-scale fishery technologies worldwide is expected to drive the fishing boats/vessel in the shipbuilding anti-vibration market.



Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in the shipbuilding anti-vibration market

Asia Pacific holds the largest market for shipbuilding anti-vibration market, in 2021, in terms of value.The substantial economic growth of emerging economies and the rising disposable income of the people make the Asia Pacific a lucrative market for shipbuilding anti-vibration.



The scaling trade activities and infrastructural developments in the shipping industry—in the form of an increasing port network—are the key factors behind the high demand for shipbuilding anti-vibration. The Chinese and South Korean are the major consumers of anti-vibration products for shipbuilding.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the shipbuilding anti-vibration market gathered through secondary research.

The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 10%, Others – 70%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 40%, Europe – 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

Trelleborg (Sweden), Parker LORD (US), Hutchinson Paulstra (France), GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (UK), and Continental (Germany), AMC Mecanocaucho (Spain), Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH (Austria), Vibracoustics Ltd. (UK), Angst + Pfister (Switzerland), and Bridgestone Industrial (Japan)

The key players in this market are Trelleborg(Sweden), Parker LORD (US), Hutchinson Paulstra (France), GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (UK), Continental (Germany), AMC Mecanocaucho (Spain), Getzner Werkestoffe GmbH (Austria), Vibracoustics Ltd. (UK), Angst+Pfiser (Switzerland), and Bridgestone Industrial (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as agreements & collaborations and mergers & acquisitions.



Research Coverage

This report covers the shipbuilding anti-vibration market and forecasts its market size until 2027.The market has been segmented based on product type, function type, material, application, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the shipbuilding anti-vibration market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the shipbuilding anti-vibration market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as agreements & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.

