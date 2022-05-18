Industrial Air Filter Global Market Trends and Forecasts to 2028 - A US$ 10,973 Million Market by 2028

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Air Filter Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Component and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial air filter market is expected to reach US$ 10,973.38 million by 2028 from US$ 6,441.34 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.



The overall industrial air filter market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.



High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters provide the highest level of air cleanliness, which helps protect workers' health at work, resulting in increased product demand. HEPA filters can absorb even the tiniest particles and can even capture floor dust. HEPA filters are used as terminal filters in the pharmaceutical industry to process or filter the air in production spaces. They are required in sterile production, but they are also utilized to produce solid and semisolid dosage forms occasionally. In pharmaceutical cleanrooms and the food business, HEPA filters are used to control the microbial contamination. These filters are commonly employed in the healthcare business to maintain sterility in the environment.

Due to the need for air disinfection and environmental sterility for critical patients, HEPA filters are highly demanded in clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare settings. Air filters are employed to eliminate contamination during the production stage in the food & beverages industry. Some specialist filters (e.g., high-performance HEPA filters) assist in removing germs and viruses. As a result, the air is sterile. Food air filters reduce moisture in the air and increase the efficiency of various processes. Furthermore, clean air is required in the food business to provide optimal hygiene and maintain government regulations and requirements, driving the market growth. Thus, the market is expanding due to the rising demand for HEPA filters in industrial applications such as healthcare and the food industry.



The global industrial air filter market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the industrial air filter market is segmented into dust filter, mist filter, baghouse filters, cartridge collectors and filters (CC and F), HEPA filter, wet scrubbers, and dry scrubbers. Based on application, the industrial air filter market is segmented into cement, food and beverages, metals, power generation, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, and others.



This demand is mainly driven by an end-user preference for environmentally friendly air filters to reduce industrial workers' health risks. Manufacturers are increasingly creating energy-efficient air filters, such as rigid cellular filters, pleated filters, and pocket filters, that are both efficient and simple to install.



