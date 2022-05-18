Plastics for a Cleaner Planet Conference (Newark, United States - June 28-30, 2022)

Dublin, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics for Cleaner Planet" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With U.S. President Biden rejoining the world leaders as per Paris-2015 agreement, there is a renewed aggressive push on addressing "Global Warming" via de-emphasis on fossil fuels.
For its role in reducing GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions responsible for global warming, the Chemicals/Polymer industry has been innovating new processes and products. Concurrent issues to be addressed are "Land Pollution / Ocean Pollution and Sustainability of Raw-Materials for the Polymer Industry".
Driven by consumer awareness, brand owners are pushing the manufacturers to respond with technology that takes Sustainability & Environmental impact to new heights, for example,
- Transitioning from traditional fossil based raw-materials to Renewable BioMass / Waste(s) / GreenHouse Gas (GHG) Emissions, and Recycled Petro/Bio based Plastics as raw-materials (M, mass)
- Cycling into Valued Products, that is, Durability as opposed to BioDegradation or Disposal, via Recycling / BioFuels / Composites / Incineration (C, cycling).
As a SYMBOLIC expression for the Endurance of Polymer Industry (E), the host propose:
E = MC2 .highlighting the greater role of Cycling
In response, a spirit of innovation in the field of chemicals/polymers is brewing; a phenomenon not seen in the chemical industry since the 1960s. Re-Shaping of Polymers/Plastics industry has already begun; join to witness the future!!!
Speakers:
Yash P. Khanna
CEO
InnoPlast Solutions
Dr. Yash P. Khanna, recipient of two international awards in the areas of Plastics and Analytical Sciences, has over 40 years of highly diversified industrial experience. His career is credited with over 120 research publications, 25 U.S. patents, Society of Plastics Engineer's International "Engineering/Technology" Award (2001) and North American Thermal Analysis Society's Fellowship (1988) and its highest honor, the International Mettler Award (1997). A highpoint of Dr. Khanna's career has been to identify several new phenomena in common polymers, already in existence for 40-60 years.
His industrial affiliations include Chief Technology Officer at Applied Minerals (2013-2015), Senior Technology Fellow / Director of Technology at Imerys (2005-2009), a $5B minerals company and Manager of Reinforced Engineering Thermoplastics Program at Rayonier (2001-2004), a $3B forest products company. The great majority of his career was at Honeywell (1975-2001) formerly AlliedSignal, a $40B conglomerate company at its Corporate Research & Technology Center as a Research Group Leader / Senior Principal Scientist.
During 1990-2001, he also held positions as Business Unit Liaison to Specialty Films and key technologist for Packaging Resins, where scientific fundamentals formed the basis of new product / process development as well as technology marketing in North America and Europe. These significant business contributions were recognized through 5 Special Recognition awards and 3 business awards ("Growth," "Sale of the Year," and "Save of the Year"). Now at InnoPlast Solutions, Dr. Khanna's technology driven business experience is playing a key role in offering "Value-Driven" conferences and courses.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icxf3u
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.