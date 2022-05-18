New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S and Canada Snow Blower Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277956/?utm_source=GNW
The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the industry. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the industry.
The snow blower market in the U.S. and Canada to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period.
KEY POINTS
Consumers' awareness of Do-it-Yourself concepts has positively influenced the residential snowblowers market. Growing popularity among domestic users to clear the driveways, backyards, and porches, coupled with penetration of robotic lawn mowers in residential and commercial applications, boosts demand for the snowblowers market. The development and production of high-capacity robotic snow blowers are noteworthy drivers for market growth. In addition, growing environmental concerns about global warming and harmful fuel or exhaust emissions are the prominent factors likely to support the battery-powered snowblowers market growth.
Due to the lockdown, all roads and airports were closed, which considerably impacted the demand for snow blowers in the commercial sector. However, this decline has been overcome by the residential sector's rise in demand. The growing usage of sustainable products among commercial and residential consumers is raising the popularity of snow blowers. Features such as compactness and low maintenance play a vital role while selecting the type of snowblower.
The modern technology of autonomous snow blowers has raised the demand for snow blowers. Its compact size and sustainability have gained popularity among homeowners. The snowblower has been available for a long time to retain a competitive market position.
SEGMENTS ANALYSIS
The single-stage blower's demands are rising due to its compact size and efficient snow removal power. The two-stage snow blowers hold the majority of the share in the market during the forecast period. The vendor also emphasizes the machine with lesser emission to minimize pollution effect.
The gasoline-based snowblower dominates the industry share of snow blowers based on fuel type due to their efficient and effective quality of removing deep and heavy snowfall. The gas-powered snow blower is available in different models and sizes with varying features like self-propelled, making it more convenient. However, electric-powered snow blowers are also expected to contribute a significant industry share. Their demand is rising due to their light weighted and quiet nature characteristics.
Segmentation by Stage
• Single
• Two
• Three
Segmentation by Clearing Width
• Less than 25 Inches
• Greater than 25 Inches
Segmentation by Fuel
• Gas-Powered
• Electric Corded
• Electric Cordless/Battery
Segmentation by Product
• Walk-Behind
• Ride-On
• Robotic
Segmentation by End-User
• Commercial
• Residential
Segmentation by Distribution
• Offline
• Online
Segmentation by Geography
• US
• Canada
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
The U.S. and Canada snow blower markets have a high concentration, with the leading players such as Ariens Co., Husqvarna, STIGA, and The Toro Company accounting for a significant industry share.
Key Vendors
• Husqvarna Group
• Ariens
• MTD Products Inc.
• The Toro Company
Other Prominent Vendors
• Briggs & Stratton
• GreenWorks
• Snow Joe
• STIGA
• Alamo Group
• Ego Power
• Honda Power
• John Deere
• Vicon
• Power Smart
• Wen
• Techtronic Industries Limited
• Lowe's Corporation
