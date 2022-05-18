New York, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Carpet Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796159/?utm_source=GNW

The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



The global carpet cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period.



KEY INSIGHTS



• The demand for a technologically advanced carpet cleaner is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the significant shift witnessed in developing economies.

• The shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies will result in demand growth for carpet cleaners from online channels.

• As carpet flooring is not a necessity and depends more on consumer choice, improving the economy, disposable income, and awareness is expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people has boosted the hospitality sector leading to increased demand for a carpet cleaners.

• Increasing economic growth and rising construction & renovation activities in emerging economies such as Brazil and India are also fueling the global demand for rugs and carpets. Further, a steady, rising demand for automation and the civil aviation industry is also supporting the growth of the market.

• One of the major factors hindering the growth of the Global Carpet Cleaner Market is the availability of low-cost labor in developing countries. In developing countries, manual labor is a preferred option over automatic machinery owing to its vast availability at any given time.

• Home improvement activities are considered a major spending sector among millennials that can promote the market for carpet cleaners. The drivers supporting the home improvement segment are rapid urbanization, an aging generation, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, thus supplementing the carpets and carpet cleaner market.



COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS



The global carpet cleaner market suffered a downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic as most economic activities were halted in 2020, especially during Q1 and Q2, 2020. Most major revenue-generating end-users were affected, leading to a decline in sales. Stringent government policies and regulations from local and national governments restricted the movement of supplies and activities at production facilities and the logistics of finished products from manufacturers to consumers. The pandemic and lockdown disrupted the global carpet cleaner industry with huge disruptions in the production and supply chain in the market. The lockdown started the trend of DIY activities as consumers were forced to isolate themselves in households. People also found more time to spend on home renovation and other improvement activities. Though online demand geared up during early 2020, the challenges with product availability and remote delivery were common.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS

• End-users have the choice to opt for other ways of carpet cleaning. An improving economy, automation, and awareness are expected to keep the market growing considerably in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising travel and tourism activities have boosted the construction of public infrastructure and the hospitality sector, supporting market growth

• The offline channel dominates the carpet cleaner market in terms of distribution channels. However, the shift toward digitalization and the increasing internet penetration in emerging economies expect significant demand growth from online websites.



Segmentation by Product

• Upright

• Canister

• Handheld



Segmentation by Cleaning Methods

• Carpet Extractor

• Carpet Steamers



Segmentation by Distribution

• Offline

• Online



Segmentation by End-User

• Commercial

o Hospitality & Retail

o Corporate Offices

o Government Institutions

o Educational Institutes

o Travel & Transportation

o Others

• Residential

• Contract Cleaners



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America was the largest market for a carpet cleaners in 2021, followed by Europe and APAC. The demand for carpet cleaners was majorly concentrated in countries like the US, Japan, China, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and Brazil are witnessing increased adoption of carpet cleaners owing to the developing commercial sector and rising adoption of automation



Segmentation by Region



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players would increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players. The competition will be based solely on features such as quality, quantity, technology, services, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with increased product/service extensions, growth in technological innovations, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions.



Key Players

• Nilfisk

• Tennant

• Alfred Karcher

• Bissell

• Techtronic Industries



Other Prominent Vendors

• Ashbys

• Boss Cleaning Equipment

• CFR

• Chem-tex

• Cleanfix

• Cleantec Innovation

• Daimer Industries Inc

• Duplex

• EDIC

• Eureka Forbes

• Gadlee

• Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment

• Hydro-Force

• Jon-Don

• Kleenrite

• Masterblend

• NSS Enterprise

• NUMATIC INTERNATIONAL LTD.

• Pacific Floorcare

• Powr-Flite

• Prochem Europe Ltd

• RCM SPA

• Rotovac

• Rug BadgeR

• Rug Doctor

• Sandia

• Santoemma

• SEBO

• TASKI

• Tornado Industries Inc

• Truvox International Ltd

