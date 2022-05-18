Global Membrane Pump Market is Expected to Witness Booming Expansion of USD 4.5 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global membrane pump market was expected to grow from USD 3.18 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the predominant market over the forecasted period. Appeal in vitality fuel because of developing populace and outside direct speculations alongside quick urbanization is the key factor driving the market development in the APAC area. The European region has 2nd largest market share. Due to local market, as far as income, attributable to high item demand from a few end-use parts, for example, incorporate food and beverage and chemicals and petrochemicals.
Some of the key players of the global membrane pump market are Xylem, Inc., LEWA GmbH, Graco, Inc.; Inc.; Flowserve Corp.; Grundfos; Idex Corp.; Verder International B.V.; Tapflo Group; Yamada Corp TAPFLO AB, Grundfos Holding A/S, Dover, EMEC, SEKO, SPX, Flowserve Corporation and Pump Solutions Group. These companies are mainly concentrated on the advancement of new technologies & devices; expand from their territories to grab the vital share of the global market.
Researchers & scientist from the American University of Sharjah in the UAE have introduced an irrigation system featuring a standalone PV system and a microcontroller-based platform that uses a fuzzy-logic algorithm for decision-making, and a beamed monitoring interface for distant monitoring.
Based on end-use, the market has been divided into oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, water & wastewater and others. Based on the method, the global membrane pump market is segmented into air operated & electrically operated pumps. Air operated membrane pumps utilize compressed air as a power source. Based on release pressure, the global membrane pump market is categorized as up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar and above 200 bar.
The global membrane pump market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
