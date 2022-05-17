Echelon Gains Rapid Growth in 1st Quarter

ZURICH, Switzerland, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Echelon Foundation, the team leading the way in cross-chain blockchain, announces today they are ahead of schedule toward reaching their goal of bridging all major cryptocurrency blockchain ecosystems together via the Echelon cross-chain bridging platform. Echelon set forth the goal of becoming the only blockchain with multiple major blockchains integrated into the Echelon Bridge, through which users can exchange and trade $ECH across all major blockchains. The Echelon Foundation released bridgeable $USDC ($USDC on Echelon is titled $bUSDC, Bridgeable USDC) and is the first blockchain to release bridgeable tokens. The main native token, being $ECH, can be traded, currently, across seven major blockchains as Bridgeable $ECH, aka $bECH.
Of the foundation's recent success, the Echelon Foundation's main developer, who goes by 0xECH, said, "Echelon is more than just another blockchain; Echelon is the core foundation to an ever-growing, ever-evolving ecosystem. We urge developers to do their own research and see why we call ourselves the ‘Upper Echelon of Blockchains.' ... We aim to provide the most core element of cryptocurrency deployable via Echelon smart contracts. Echelon combines the decentralization of data and the ideas taken from one of the greatest minds in our history, being Satoshi Nakamoto's core values. We strive to bring speed, scalability, security and sustainability in an all-in-one blockchain. The chain is only as strong as its weakest link – that is why the Echelon Foundation strives to make every link in our chain unbreakable. We will also remain true to the Satoshi Nakamoto values in staying anonymous for the foreseeable future, as Echelon is not about a single developer or a group of developers."
Highlights:
- Seven major blockchains, including $AVAX, $BNB, $CRO, $ETH, $FTM, $ONE and $MATIC.
- Three centralized exchange listings (IndoEx was announced May 16, 2022 – goes live by ~5/20!).
- Echelon is listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.
- Echelon is EVM and Cosmos compatible with IBC Relayers.
- Echelon Blockchain has validators who earn rewards and act as a DAO.
- Echelon Foundation offers grants and bounties to developers/builders.
- Echelon Foundation is actively pursuing partnerships like Chainlink and major CEX listings.
- Echelon Foundation is working toward bringing developers into the ecosystem to build DEXs and other platforms like DeFi yield farming, lending, NFT platforms, immersive gaming and metaverse development.
About Echelon: Echelon is a new blockchain founded by the Echelon Foundation built for the elite builders, creators and developers. The Echelon Foundation has designed, produced and distributed a brand-new cross-chain bridge platform that allows Echelon users to bridge $ECH and $USDC from various blockchains including Avalance, Binance, Cronos, Ethereum, Fantom, Harmony and Polygon. Echelon is focused on: Speed - Scalability - Security - Sustainability. The Echelon Foundation invites you to see for yourself why we are the "Upper Echelon" of blockchains.
Company Contact:
https://ech.network/
echelonchain@protonmail.com
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/echelon/
Wire Service Contact:
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com
Echelon Foundation
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/echelon/
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba8311a4-c40b-44e0-8167-4f5145f63b9b
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.