Surface Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

by Globe Newswire
May 17, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology SURF, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2:45 p.m. ET in New York City.

  • A corporate presentation at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference. The prerecorded presentation will become available on-demand starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 7 a.m. ET.

Archived webcasts of the fireside chat and on-demand corporate presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the company's website.

About Surface Oncology
Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned clinical-stage programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on selectively depleting regulatory T cells in the tumor microenvironment via targeting CCR8 (SRF114). In addition, Surface has two partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies: a collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930; Phase 1) and a collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline targeting PVRIG (GSK4381562, formerly SRF813; Phase 1). Surface's novel, investigational cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contact
Scott Young
(617) 865-3250
syoung@surfaceoncology.com


