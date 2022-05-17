QQQ
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022

by Globe Newswire
May 17, 2022 4:30 PM | 2 min read


Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/30/202255,095,537

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537



Total net* of voting rights: 54,920,329

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment


Primary Logo

