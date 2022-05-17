Pet Parents Are Finding Convenience This Spring With Monthly Subscription Box

Omaha, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetFriendly, a subscription pet care company, is educating pet owners about the start of flea & tick season and providing convenient solutions for protecting pets this summer.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, 23 million households acquired a pet in the United States (ASPCA, 2021).. This influx of pets, combined with government restrictions made it difficult for pet owners to easily and safely access food, pharmaceuticals, and other products for their pets.

The impact of these trends positioned PetFriendly as the perfect solution for a convenient and affordable alternative to pet care. One customer said in a review of the company, "The ease of getting my pet's meds in a monthly shipment has made my schedule so much easier."

PetFriendly's founder and CEO, Aaron Shaddy, started the first direct to consumer subscription pet-wellness brand with COO Ryan Finstad after several years of working for retail focused animal health companies. Shaddy and Finstad have a combined 50 years of experience in the pet industry.

"We were inspired by the convenience of Dollar Shave Club," said Shaddy. "We knew we wanted to make it easy for pet owners to take care of their pets while providing amazing support and guidance along the way. Our reviews speak volumes for the investment we've made in our customer happiness teams to keep pets healthy and their humans happy."

To educate pet parents about flea and tick season, the company recently published a colorful infographic that helps readers better understand what fleas and ticks are and when and where they are the biggest threat to pets.

Inspired by the company's flagship product — a topical flea & tick preventative treatment for dogs and cats — the infographic also shares several steps for protecting pets from parasitic diseases. This resource is one of many that the company released on their website earlier this year on their pet resource center — a hub of wellness information for pet parents.

Since 2018, the company has been simplifying pet wellness by offering a monthly subscription tailored for each pet's individual needs. Products are personalized with the pet's name and photo, and each shipment is timed to automatically arrive when needed, eliminating worry and hassle for pet owners.

To learn more about PetFriendly visit their website at petfriendlybox.com.

About: PetFriendly is a subscription pet wellness company that provides safe, effective, and vet-quality pet care products for dogs and cats.

